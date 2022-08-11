OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple says the lack of mental health care in the area played a role in a family tragedy. Chris Walter says his 27-year-old son Gage is mentally ill. Chris said his family tried to get Gage help and warned officials that he needed help. Now law enforcement believes Gage is responsible for the death of two of his elderly family members.

