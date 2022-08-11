Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Rabbi Berel Lerman is an unmistakable individual in the East End community of Sag Harbor. His chabad, the Center for Jewish Life, is nestled in Sag Harbor’s waterfront. With small gatherings in 2013 that were hosted in the living rooms of friends who call the East End home, Rabbi Lerman has been “keepin’ the faith” in the Hamptons now for the better part of a decade.

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO