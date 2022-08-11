ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

One-two punch eyed for knocking out influenza

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Combining antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu, which has been used for decades, with antibody therapies may provide a one-two punch to knock out influenza, new research suggests. Researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, found this combination was more effective than either approach alone. It made...
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Does taking Advair 250/50 cause or contribute to an esophageal hernia?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 80 years old, still work full-time and have generally good health, except for adult-onset asthma. Advair 250/50 was prescribed for me over 10 years ago, and I’ve been taking it regularly each morning, thoroughly rinsing each time to prevent thrush. About five years ago, I developed an abdominal hernia just below my waistline. My primary physician referred me to a general surgeon, who did a very thorough exam, including an MRI from the jaw down. He discovered an esophageal hernia in addition to the abdominal hernia, and told me that a specialist would have to perform the double surgery. His advice was to avoid surgery, leaving it as a last resort. He prescribed famotidine twice daily to preclude acid reflux. That generally works, but not always.
