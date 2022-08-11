The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass two anti-camping measures that would allow the for removal of some homeless encampments, specifically along the American River Parkway and near critical public infrastructure. The area along the American River Parkway in recent years has been the source of many grass fires due to un-manned campfires left by the homeless along the river. The County says these measures will not ensure a wide-scale clearing of camps across the region, but that the County has a moral and legal obligation to provide those unhoused with proper resources and shelter information to encourage relocation.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO