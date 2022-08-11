Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, after conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle, a Chico Police Officer arrested a man for impersonating a police officer. According to a news release, while on patrol a Chico Police Officer found a Ford Crown Victoria on the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway with […]
Oak Fire in Weimar, California forces evacuations with structures threatened and big smoke plume seen in Placer County
A MASSIVE vegetation fire has broken out in California, threatening multiple structures. Cal Fire crews are working to put out the blaze that's tearing through five to seven acres of land in Weimar. Officials issued an evacuation order for the 1300-block of Live Oak Road. The Placer County Sheriff's Office...
Mountain Democrat
Highway 49 troubles Dollar General trucks
El Dorado County authorities have received numerous complaints regarding Dollar General delivery trucks traveling on Highway 49. The issue is the trucks are too big, according to Shawn Callaway with the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol. Recently CHP reported that one of its officers stopped an over-length truck...
Mountain Democrat
2 men suspected of preying on shopper
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who reportedly distracted an elderly woman shopping at the TJ Maxx in Placerville and then stole her wallet. The theft occurred June 28 at about 12:30 p.m. Credit cards taken from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Fire in Placer County prompts evacuation orders along Live Oak Road
WEIMAR, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is calling for evacuations along a portion of Live Oak Road due to a wildfire near Colfax. Authorities said the Oak Fire is around 15 acres in size with multiple structures currently threatened. The fire is burning near Live Oak Road and Interstate 80 in Weimar, near Colfax with 0% containment. Firefighters said a commercial vehicle fire extended into the vegetation.
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Mountain Democrat
Perks Court is a needed start
I hear the words homeless person and what comes into my mind is an unbathed, middle-aged man in dirty, tattered clothing asking for money. The chances are quite high that you may have a similar reaction. Why is not my first reaction to remember my mother with a severely broken leg on a hospital bed in my aunt‘s tiny front room while Dad sought work during difficult economic times? My family needed help. The person I imagined above needed help too.
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Methamphetamines and Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest
At about 1:51 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them, including driver Luis Ramirez...
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnewsnow.com
Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Some schools in our area have water so contaminated, it is not safe to drink. "I never thought something like that would happen at a school,” said Breanna Vasquez who recently graduated from Manzanita Elementary school. Four years ago, the California Water Board determined the well...
KCRA.com
7-year-old hospitalized with major injuries after dirt bike crash in Nevada County, CHP says
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old boy has major injuries after a dirt bike crash with his father in Nevada County Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Grass Valley CHP officers responded to reports of a dirt bike crash around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, south of...
actionnewsnow.com
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"
UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
Kaiser Strike: 2,000 mental health workers strike in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 2,000 mental health workers are expected to be on strike in Northern California by 6 a.m. Monday. The strike comes after negotiations between the National Union of Health Workers (NUHW) and Kaiser Permanente fell through on Saturday. It includes psychologists, social workers, marriage and family therapists and chemical dependency counselors in Northern California and the Central Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fatal crash closes NB Highway 29 in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash involving two vehicles in Napa just before midnight on Saturday, according to Napa Police Department. One of the passengers, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a local hospital, police said. Northbound Highway 29 will […]
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Authorities To Ramp Up Search Over Weekend
Nevada and California authorities announced Friday that the search efforts to find missing Kiely Rodni will be intensified over the weekend. It has been a week since the 16-year-old teen went missing after a party at a campground outside Truckee, California. Officials will be adding more investigators over the weekend...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE says their crews have good knockdown on the garage fire and have mitigated its threat to nearby structures. However, powerlines remain down across Mount Ida Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area until the incident has concluded. PG&E's Outage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Sac County Approves Measure To Sweep Homeless Camps Along Parkway
The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to pass two anti-camping measures that would allow the for removal of some homeless encampments, specifically along the American River Parkway and near critical public infrastructure. The area along the American River Parkway in recent years has been the source of many grass fires due to un-manned campfires left by the homeless along the river. The County says these measures will not ensure a wide-scale clearing of camps across the region, but that the County has a moral and legal obligation to provide those unhoused with proper resources and shelter information to encourage relocation.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
South Sacramento mother fed up with homeless encampment near neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A South Sacramento Mom is fed up with a homeless encampment she says her family has to deal with on a daily basis. She reached to ABC10 after calling Sacramento city officials, fire, and police and getting nowhere. "The first time that I came out here...
Rancho Cordova police find 285 marijuana plants, nearly $40K in cash at home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search. According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1