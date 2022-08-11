ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WIBW

Weekend recap of NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hot and sticky weekend over at Heartland Motorsports Park is now concluded. 13 Sports talked with some fans on why they came out. “You get to know the drivers and the teams a little bit too if you pay attention and watch them on TV as well,” Larry Latimer said. “You kind of learn about their stories but there is just something about this raw power that’s getting better and better. 10,000 to 11,000 horsepower, you really can’t describe it to anybody. You can try but you got to be here to really feel it and know what it’s like.”
TOPEKA, KS
FanSided

This KC Royals rookie is becoming dangerous again

No grass has grown beneath Vinnie Pasquantino’s feet since the KC Royals chose to make him theirs in the 11th round of the 2019 amateur draft. He’s wasted no time making his mark and his almost meteoric rise through Kansas City’s farm system flies in the face of the deliberate approach the organization typically takes to developing its best talent, one that invariably frustrates fans desperate to see hot prospects hit Kauffman Stadium sooner rather than later.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

‘Event like no other’: Day 2 of NHRA ends

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Competition is heating up in the Heartland, as racers from across the nation compete in Shawnee County. “We’re gonna have 15 to 20 thousand people a day braving the heat to come out here and watch 330 MPH dragsters in funny cars and all the rest of the categories going down the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
Person
Lance Leipold
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Bourbon tasting raises money for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their annual “A Bourbon Affair” Friday evening at the Beacon in downtown Topeka. Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of top-shelf bourbons, whiskey cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. “This is our fourth annual Bourbon Affair,” said Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters. “It’s a […]
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

K-68 will expand to four lanes

The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
PAOLA, KS
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Kansas attorney smuggled heroin to an inmate lover

KANSAS CITY – A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court this week for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the United State's Attorney. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by...
SHAWNEE, KS
Comments / 0

