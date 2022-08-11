Read full article on original website
KEVN
Swim free at Rapid City pools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items. The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats,...
kotatv.com
Warm with a couple more storm chances this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. We will have plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, but a few afternoon storms could pop up. Moisture is not guaranteed for everyone, but we will take what we can get for now. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
KEVN
Maybe a Storm Today; Dry Rest of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lingering upper level trough and surface boundary will trigger a few storms later today. One or two could contain hail and gusty winds. Drier air moves in tonight, and the rest of the week looks mostly dry with a northwest flow aloft. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week, then a cold front will drop temperatures to pleasant levels by week’s end. An isolated thunderstorm could accompany the front Wednesday night.
more955.com
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
newscenter1.tv
Urgent water restrictions issued for Box Elder residents
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder issued urgent water restrictions for Box Elder residents Monday due to the distribution system that is used to move water from Rapid City to Ellsworth Air Force Base being under repair because of a leak. Box Elder has started to...
KEVN
Younger bikers are traveling to the rally, according to a survey
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year. According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.
KELOLAND TV
Central States Fair in Rapid City begins this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City and surrounding areas are now getting ready for the Central States Fair to start after a busy Rally week. From motorcycles filling up the streets to fair goers heading to the grandstands, it’s been a packed summer in the Black Hills.
KEVN
Fewer exhibits but more people at Custer County Fair
HERMOSA, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Gage West
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a five pound largemouth bass caught by Gage West. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KELOLAND TV
Exclusive look inside Genesis Farms Cannabis Company
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Scale. It is the word that may come most readily to mind when you look upon the growing operation that is Genesis Farms, which aims to be the state’s largest cannabis production operation. Genesis Farms’ main facility is located in Box Elder, South...
kbhbradio.com
2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Champions Announced
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022. This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak...
KEVN
National Purple Heart Convention arrives in Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
newscenter1.tv
People enjoy the Farmer’s Market to buy their groceries locally
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For National Farmer’s Market Week, the Black Hills Farmer’s Market celebrated with its fourth year of a crafty race Saturday. The Fourth Annual Great Zucchini Race let market visitors make a vehicle from the squash, and decorate it as well before putting it to the test.
Wyoming’s Flag Flies at Mount Rushmore. Here’s Why…
I took a weekend trip to the Black Hills - we did the usual tourist deal. My family visited the Badlands, Wind Cave, and the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. It was an absolute blast. Don't get me wrong, Wyoming has some gorgeous scenery, but the Black Hills were unlike anything SE Wyoming has in our backyard. More trees, more hills, and a lot more rocks.
newscenter1.tv
Water-use restrictions in place at Ellsworth Air Force Base
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — Problems at the Rapid City Water Metering Facility forced Ellsworth Air Force Base to put restrictions in place. The problem stems from what the base calls a catastrophic failure at the metering facility on Saturday, making the plant inoperable. The metering facility is the plant that supplies the base with its water.
KEVN
Solid Waste Division wants to hire environmental worker for landfill
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Council approved a request from the city’s Solid Waste Division to look into hiring a consultant to oversee how the Rapid City Landfill affects the environment. The division of the Public Works Department hopes to hire a professional to sample water...
KELOLAND TV
‘I don’t know if I’ll ever know’: A mother still waiting for answers
MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) – When young Indigenous people go missing in South Dakota, their families often go years without ever having answers. Leaving them to wonder if their young daughter or son is even alive anymore. In 2016, Larissa Lone Hill from Manderson, South Dakota, went missing after being...
ABC7 Chicago
'Freak accident': Bison attacks woman in South Dakota park, leaving her partially paralyzed
CUSTER, S.D. -- A British tourist is recovering in the hospital after being charged and gored by a bison. Amelia Dean, 19, said the bison attacked while she and a friend were hiking in Custer State Park in South Dakota. Dean said the nearly 2,000 pound animal charged her from...
KEVN
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
oilcity.news
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
