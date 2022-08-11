Walker County man charged with pulling gun on 9-year-old boy, threatening to kill his family
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Sipsey man is in jail after allegedly pulling a gun on a 9-year-old boy and threatening to kill his whole family.
Jemayel Akee Scott, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree stalking, as well as resisting arrested and eluding a police officer.VIDEO: Mother speaks out after daycare instructor hits child with shoe
According to court documents, Scott allegedly began harassing the boy along 6th Street in Sipsey on Aug. 3. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office claims that Scott pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the boy’s family before leaving.
Deputies were called to arrest Scott after violating his bond.
Scott is being held at the Walker County Jail on $120,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.
Comments / 0