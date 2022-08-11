Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Monday marks end of remembrance run honoring Indian boarding school attendees
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday concluded the second annual Remembrance Run to honor the children who attended Indian boarding schools across the nation and right here in Nevada. Runners arrived at the Stewart Indian School in Carson City after a 50 mile run that began in Yerington.. “I wont speak...
Southern Nevadans: How to make an appointment for the DMV online
The DMV now requires appointment's for visits. Navigating the DMV website can be tricky. Here is a step-by-step guide on booking your next appointment.
America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo
Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time. ...
2news.com
Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program
The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Knowing your treatment options for post-viral syndrome with Dr. Randall Gates
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Post-viral syndrome is also sometimes referred to as post-viral fatigue. If you’ve ever been sick with something like COVID-19, pneumonia, the flu or even the common cold, and you still feel weak or tired days to weeks after your symptoms have gone away, chances are you’re experiencing post-viral syndrome.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Sparks launches domestic violence initiative
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks announced a new initiative aiming to end domestic violence. The initiative is called “end the silence of domestic violence”, and was announced Monday by city attorney Wes Duncan. His new initiative will include the following:. The passage of new laws...
KOLO TV Reno
A Night at the Mansion
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
KOLO TV Reno
Sisolak, Enfield visit Washoe County schools as students return to class
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The hallways are filled with students once again in schools around the Washoe County School District. Governor Steve Sisolak stopped by Vaughan Middle School on Monday to talk with students and staff and made a point to stress the importance of finding a way to increase pay for teachers.
Increasingly busy Reno airport to undergo renovations, possible expansion
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport hasn’t changed much in the past decade. But the increasingly busy airport is about to embark on a major facelift, cobbling together funding from a variety of sources. The post Increasingly busy Reno airport to undergo renovations, possible expansion appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Copy-paste error leads to homebuyer buying whole neighborhood
This accidental bargain is about to be a lot of paperwork. A tiny mishap has landed a Sparks, Nevada, homebuyer with a small city’s worth of homes purchased for the price of one. Thanks to four mistaken keystrokes, the new owner of a single-family home received an additional 84...
FOX Reno
Nearby police foot chase caused Virginia Palmer Elementary lock down, controlled release
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Palmer Elementary School has been the focus of safety Monday afternoon after police activity in the area of the school lead to lockdowns and a controlled release of students to their parents. According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO),...
KOLO TV Reno
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe to host free adoption event
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe will be hosting a free adoption event from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 as part of an effort to boost adoptions and make room for transfer pets from other shelters. The event will be located at the shelter in Truckee from...
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue
Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
2news.com
Corwin GMC and Reno Corvette Club Raise Thousands in Annual Oil Change Charity Event
Corwin GMC/Buick/Cadillac of Reno and Reno Corvette Club hosted a check presentation on Wednesday in honor of Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF). Together the two dealerships donated $8,420 to help benefit NNCCF. The event was also attended by members of the Corvette Club and their cars for anyone...
Carriage Stone affordable apartments to get $7.9 million rehab under new ownership
Two Reno apartments are set to undergo a multimillion-dollar rehabilitation under new ownership, which pledged to keep the properties as affordable housing. California-based USA Properties has partnered with Community Services Agency and Development Corp. to acquire Carriage Stone senior apartments, 695 Center St., and Dakota Crest apartments, 446 Kirman Ave. Both apartments, which comprise 132 total units,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Cruz, Noem attend Basque Fry in Nevada
GARDNERVILLE — Republican star power rocked the seventh annual Basque Fry on Saturday at the Corley Ranch south of Gardnerville with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and first-term South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem offering strong pitches to elect Republicans to the major statewide offices in the Silver State. Cruz...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
nevadabusiness.com
Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers
RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
FOX Reno
Reno man convicted of sending stalking and harassing tweets to NV lawmakers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was just found guilty of all four charges he was facing for tweeting threatening, harassing and racist tweets at lawmakers, legislative staff and the Nevada Attorney General. Matthew Carter was on trial last week for sending the tweets...
Why does Reno have higher gas prices than California?
We were just in the Bay area and they were at 5.05 range on the low side. How are we higher?from a-better_me. Mostly from the 50 cent gas tax we voted for 6 years ago to fix and maintain our roads.
