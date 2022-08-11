ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno-Gazette Journal

America: 'I quit! (putting in any extra effort)' | Reno Memo

Get a six-month subscription to RGJ.com for just $1! Americans say they're over work because they're feeling overworked, and many are putting in only minimal effort lately in a trend called "quiet quitting." It's not really "quitting" in the traditional sense that workers actually tell their bosses about it -- everyone enjoys the "getting paid" part, but not the part where we read email at home or volunteer for new projects or stop playing Murdle on company time. ...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Last chance to use Reno Fire Department vegetation dumpster program

The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022. Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:. August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave. August...
RENO, NV
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
KOLO TV Reno

City of Sparks launches domestic violence initiative

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks announced a new initiative aiming to end domestic violence. The initiative is called “end the silence of domestic violence”, and was announced Monday by city attorney Wes Duncan. His new initiative will include the following:. The passage of new laws...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

A Night at the Mansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to enjoy an evening out at the Lake Mansion while supporting a local nonprofit. Arts for All Nevada is hosting the interactive fundraiser experience in September. Executive Director Jackie Clay visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect and all the local entities it brings together.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sisolak, Enfield visit Washoe County schools as students return to class

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The hallways are filled with students once again in schools around the Washoe County School District. Governor Steve Sisolak stopped by Vaughan Middle School on Monday to talk with students and staff and made a point to stress the importance of finding a way to increase pay for teachers.
RENO, NV
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Copy-paste error leads to homebuyer buying whole neighborhood

This accidental bargain is about to be a lot of paperwork. A tiny mishap has landed a Sparks, Nevada, homebuyer with a small city’s worth of homes purchased for the price of one. Thanks to four mistaken keystrokes, the new owner of a single-family home received an additional 84...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe to host free adoption event

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe will be hosting a free adoption event from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 as part of an effort to boost adoptions and make room for transfer pets from other shelters. The event will be located at the shelter in Truckee from...
TRUCKEE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken & abandoned in Lake Tahoe: Removing wrecked boats complicated issue

Sunset on Lake Tahoe is breathtaking. I slip off my flipflops. My feet sink into the sandy beach in Kings Beach and I walk down to the edge of the water. Against the shifting orange sky, puffy clouds and lapping waters, I am awed by the beauty of the lake and mountains in the distance shrouded by a purple hue. My eyes look west and the beauty is tainted by a partially submerged, ramshackle sailboat. The water is low and I walk out to inspect it. Shattered windows, rusted metal and broken glass are only a few dangers I can spot.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Carriage Stone affordable apartments to get $7.9 million rehab under new ownership

Two Reno apartments are set to undergo a multimillion-dollar rehabilitation under new ownership, which pledged to keep the properties as affordable housing. California-based USA Properties has partnered with Community Services Agency and Development Corp. to acquire Carriage Stone senior apartments, 695 Center St., and Dakota Crest apartments, 446 Kirman Ave. Both apartments, which comprise 132 total units,...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Cruz, Noem attend Basque Fry in Nevada

GARDNERVILLE — Republican star power rocked the seventh annual Basque Fry on Saturday at the Corley Ranch south of Gardnerville with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and first-term South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem offering strong pitches to elect Republicans to the major statewide offices in the Silver State. Cruz...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
nevadabusiness.com

Aha! Inaugurates New Nonstop Service Between Idaho Falls and Reno-Tahoe with Free Tickets for the First 100 Passengers

RENO, Nev., August 11, 2022 — aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines and one of the fastest growing airlines in the Western U.S., today inaugurated new nonstop service between Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – connecting Eastern Idaho with the tourism-rich areas of beautiful Lake Tahoe and the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID

