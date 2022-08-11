FBI Director: Attacks on FBI integrity erode respect for rule of law

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Attacks on the FBI's integrity erode respect for the rule of law, its director said on Thursday after an armed man tried to breach its building in Ohio and following criticism from some Republicans over a raid on Donald Trump's Florida home.

"Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others," Christopher Wray said in a statement.

Comments / 71

Sgt A
4d ago

This coming from someone who should be protecting and even supporting the right of every American to criticize their government without fear of retribution. If only all these people in government and in charge of agencies like the FBI would read the Constitution on occasion they might learn the difference between a “democracy” and our Republic. I don’t care what anyone thinks about Trump, there is no denying that the FBI and DOJ have been caught more than once falsifying documents and initiating bogus investigations based on a predicate the knew for fact was BS. We also know for fact that only one FBI attorney has been charged and convicted and not because Wray held him accountable, it was because Durham did. I’d love to hear Wray explain why we should believe there is integrity in the FBI. I don’t know how any Juror could believe anything they say these days in any case. How many times do they have to be caught lying and perjuring themselves to erode the peoples trust. It’s sad really

Reply(26)
29
UNITEDWESTAND
4d ago

😤😤 the FBI and their SO called INTEGRITY. Where was their INTEGRITY when the SUPREME COURT JUSTICES were UNDER ATTACK. The HYPOCRISY IS DEAFENING

Reply(2)
20
Johnny Rocco
3d ago

You either stand for the rule of law or you don't. It's very simple you either put the nation first or your love for a political party. You can either stand for the truth or try and make excuses for not accepting it. Integrity? Does anyone even know what it means anymore?

Reply(1)
8
CNN

Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
The Independent

Who is Ricky Shiffer, the Trump-supporting Ohio gunman who attacked the FBI?

Law enforcement officers shot and killed an Ohio man named Ricky Shiffer on Thursday afternoon, after the 42-year-old allegedly attacked an FBI field office in Cincinnati armed with a nail gun and an assault rifle.Shiffer, who lived in the city of Columbus, Ohio, according to public records obtained by the Daily Beast, reportedly left a string of violent comments on social media in recent months ahead of the attack.Here’s everything we know about Ricky Shiffer:How did he attack the FBI?Just after 9.15am, Shiffer attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the Cincinnati field office of the FBI, according...
ValueWalk

“Raid” Backfired – Because There’s No Special Counsel

WASHINGTON, D.C., (August 12, 2022) – It appears that the search of Mar-A-Lago – which was reportedly scheduled when the former president would not be present so as to minimize adverse publicity – backfired badly, with many now wondering whether it was part of a plot to prevent Donald Trump from running for president again.
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Rioter Pens Salivating Post About ‘Civil War’ After Mar-a-Lago Raid

A man who is awaiting sentencing for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is advocating for more violence, this time calling for an all-out civil war in the wake of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday. After the raid, which was reportedly related to Trump pinching classified documents at the end of his presidential term, users on his social media app and on pro-Trump forums like TheDonald have been abuzz with outrage and calls to start a civil war. One of them was a user named bananaguard62, who wrote, “Are we not in a cold civil war at this point?” When asked to elaborate, he replied, “I am awaiting sentencing for trespassing into the Capitol. I am only being careful with my words.” NBC News reported that, according to investigative nonprofit Advance Democracy, bananaguard62 is convicted rioter Tyler Welsh Slaeker. The most upvoted comment in the same forum simply said “lock and load,” NBC reports, demonstrating the heightened threat environment following the raid.Read it at NBC News
