Memphis, TN

Owners ordered to clean up sewage sell building

By Stacy Jacobson
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– As sewage leaks into the walkways of the Astro Airways Apartments, the owners of the complex defended themselves in Shelby County environmental court Thursday.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered the owners to clean up or get shut down.

The next day, we saw plumbers and trash cleanup at the complex. But by Thursday, records show the owners, Pendleton West Portfolio LLC, had closed their business.

Management told us the Brooklyn, New York-based owner sold the place to someone else. Records show that’s the sixth time in 10 years.

It’s part of a trend the Problem Solvers have been highlighting after finding New York-based owners at several other complexes, also facing code violations. Some of them are even getting tax breaks to fix up the units.

We asked the Health, Educational and Housing Facility Board about how they’re monitoring the owners. They told us they’re now taking a second look.

The Astro Airways Apartments are due back in court again Friday morning.

We’re also working to learn more about who benefits from these sales and what can be done to hold owners more accountable.

If you have a problem you need solved with the help of WREG’s Problem Solvers, email Stacy at stacy.jacobson@wreg.com .

