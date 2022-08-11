Another resident of this world has left for a better place (she hopes). Donna Lee Mathews, age 85 of Dodgeville, left to meet with the Lord on July 13, 2022. Donna was born on May 8, 1937 in Dodgeville to Merle “Buster” and Letha (Tredinnick) Anderson and was raised as a farmgirl. She graduated from the Linden High School and worked for the Wisconsin Department of the Treasury, filing taxes. She married a farmer, Stanley Oistad Mathews, on June 7, 1958 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Edmund. They had two daughters, Joan (John) Simmons and Sally Mathews (James Pfingsten); two grandchildren, Chelsey and Colin (Angie); great grandchildren, Laynie, Harper, Jayla and Korbyn Simmons; brothers and sisters, Shirley (Dan) Curran, Lois (Jack) Lawinger, Sharon Anderson and Karl and Gerry (Els) Anderson.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO