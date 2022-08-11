Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Channel 3000
Sunday Reads: Don’t mess with my books, the world is already chaotic enough
This short essay originally appeared as the introduction to the July edition of Madison Magazine’s monthly “Sunday Reads” newsletter, curated by Associate Editor Maggie Ginsberg. The rest of the monthly newsletter includes links to other articles within and outside of the magazine, plus book coverage and other literary news around town. Sign up for future newsletters here. There is still time to sign up for the next newsletter, which will be emailed on Sunday, August 28.
Channel 3000
Dr. Haakon P. Carlson
Dr. Haakon P. Carlson, age 85, passed peacefully at home on August 12, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on July 7, 1937, in Sanish, North Dakota, the son of Hagen and Esther (Dutton) Carlson. In 1958, Haakon was married to his wife of 64 years, Janice (Zavalney) Carlson. Haakon graduated Medical School from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1964.
Channel 3000
Daniel Michael Pesavento
Daniel Pesavento, Maaxianaziga – Standing On A Cloud, age 33 of Appleton, Wisconsin walked on Friday, August 12, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 15, 2022 at 3:30 P.M. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Stuart Lonetree officiating. Burial will be at the Indian Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Monday beginning at 3 p.m.
Channel 3000
Joseph Paul Tantillo
Joseph P. Tantillo, age 74, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. He was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Madison, Wis., the son of Thomas Tantillo, Sr. and Violet (Lange) Tantillo. Joe is survived by his son, James (Ashley)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Alfred Laurence “Al” Kroll
STOUGHTON – Alfred Laurence “Al” Kroll, age 93, of Stoughton, formerly of Beloit, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living. He was born at home on the family farm on Jan. 14, 1929, in Stoddard, Wis., the son of Alfred Kroll and Elsie (Shoults) Kroll. He was baptized into God’s family as an infant and later confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
Channel 3000
Pet-entially Yours: Scrappy
Scrappy, a 4-year-old retriever/labrador mix, is looking for a fur-ever home. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
A career in securing cyberspace
Early on during Jack Koziol’s first cybersecurity job at a bank in Chicago, his boss offered him a frank assessment of his future. At the time, Koziol was the only bank employee working on cybersecurity. “You have no career being in information security,” his boss said. “You better think...
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” Allyn Shaw
Robert “Bob” Allyn Shaw of Janesville passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after a long battle with a stroke. Robert was born on September 4, 1956, in Beloit, Wisconsin to Lauren Shaw and Ethel (Mosher) Shaw. He graduated from Parker High School in 1974. He also attended Blackhawk Technical College later in life. He was a hard worker in various factories like J-Star Industries, Ortega Taco Factory, and MPI to name a few.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
James G. “JR” Roth
James G. “JR” Roth, age 77, of Richland Center, WI, formerly of Orangeville, IL, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his home. Jim was born on March 4, 1945, in Monroe, the son of William C. and Florence (Schwartzlow) Roth. He attended Juda High School and worked as an over-the-road truck driver for over 60 years for Newell Companies, Millis Transfer, and Wood Equipment/Blount International. He was united in marriage to Janeen Grossen on January 19, 1974, in Browntown. Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards and taking long rides with his Polaris Slingshot.
Channel 3000
Badgers’ Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids
MADISON, Wis. — After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
Channel 3000
Marilyn J. Young
Marilyn J. Young, age 84 of Fort Atkinson passed away on August 11, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek, surrounded by her family after a grand battle with kidney cancer. Marilyn was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend to everyone she met. Marilyn was born on November 16, 1937,...
Channel 3000
Rosalia “Sally” L. Ruhland
Rosalia “Sally” L. Ruhland, age 90, of Plain passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Maplewood Nursing Home. She was born on July 15, 1932 and raised in Ashton, WI, the daughter of Clemens and Laura (Wipperfurth) Hellenbrand. She was married on November 28, 1950 to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 3000
Donna Lee Mathews
Another resident of this world has left for a better place (she hopes). Donna Lee Mathews, age 85 of Dodgeville, left to meet with the Lord on July 13, 2022. Donna was born on May 8, 1937 in Dodgeville to Merle “Buster” and Letha (Tredinnick) Anderson and was raised as a farmgirl. She graduated from the Linden High School and worked for the Wisconsin Department of the Treasury, filing taxes. She married a farmer, Stanley Oistad Mathews, on June 7, 1958 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Edmund. They had two daughters, Joan (John) Simmons and Sally Mathews (James Pfingsten); two grandchildren, Chelsey and Colin (Angie); great grandchildren, Laynie, Harper, Jayla and Korbyn Simmons; brothers and sisters, Shirley (Dan) Curran, Lois (Jack) Lawinger, Sharon Anderson and Karl and Gerry (Els) Anderson.
Channel 3000
Joan M. Horne
Joan M. Horne, age 65, passed away on August 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with breast cancer. She was born in Sauk Prairie on August 17, 1956 to Donald and Doris (Bonham) Blum. She attended Sauk Prairie High School and graduated in 1974. She met the love of her life, Jim, and they married in 1981, having two children, Tom and Alison.
Channel 3000
Badgers open up at No. 18 in AP preseason football poll
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers are back in the AP Top 25 after finishing last season unranked. Wisconsin came in at No. 18 in the preseason poll, behind three Big Ten rivals. Ohio State is ranked No. 2, Michigan is No. 8 and Michigan State is No. 15. After...
Comments / 0