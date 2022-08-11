Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
740thefan.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
740thefan.com
Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Cass County this weekend
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office will conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend. Essentia Health nursing staff will be participating and providing information to drivers about the risks of driving while under the influence. Saturation patrols will be conducted in Cass County...
740thefan.com
One person injured, another cited in fiery two-vehicle crash near Davenport, N.D.
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – One person was cited and another person was injured in a fiery crash near Davenport, North Dakota Monday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a semi struck a pickup at the intersection of County Roads 15 and 16. The pickup caught fire after the crash but the driver, a 20-year-old Walcott man, was able to get out before the fire started and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup was a total loss.
740thefan.com
VIDEO: Sheriff Bergquist remembered as friend, mentor at MSUM funeral service
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been remembered as a friend, mentor, and humble person who preferred to have others receive recognition. Hundreds of people attended his funeral service at Alex Nemzek Fieldhouse on the MSUM campus Monday. He began his law enforcement career as a volunteer with the Moorhead-Clay Police Reserve in 1979. He worked for the Glyndon, Dilworth and Moorhead Police Depts. before he was elected sheriff in 2002. He was also a member of the Dilworth Fire Dept.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Redhawks Rally For Come-From-Behind Win Against Canaries
FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (53-28) scored four runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to flip the script on the Sioux Falls Canaries (31-48) on Monday night and opened the four-game series with a 6-4 win. Ben Allison started his first game of...
740thefan.com
Maris 3-run HR lifts RedHawks to win over Chicago
Fargo (KFGO/KNFL) Peter Maris slugged a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 5th inning, and Tyler Grauer pitched seven solid innings as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks earned a 4-2 win over the Chicago Dogs on Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Maris’ blast erased a 2-1 Dogs lead and...
740thefan.com
RedHawks finish off weekend sweep of Chicago
FARGO, N.D. — With what could be a preview of the American Association Finals in September, the West Division-leading Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks picked up a big win and a series sweep over the East Division-leading Chicago Dogs, 6-4 on Sunday, in front of 2,645 fans. RedHawks starting pitcher Peyton...
Comments / 0