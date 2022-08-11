Read full article on original website
Iowa Hawkeyes' team physician talks about keeping students athletes healthy ahead of fall sports
Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. A man is in custody after a police chase and a standoff which lasted for several hours at a church in Iowa.
More than 3.1 million viewers watched Field of Dreams game
Quiet and Comfortable
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a system moves southwest of the state it takes the moisture with it. Look for clearing in the sky overnight. This leads to mostly sunny and comfortable conditions through Thursday. Highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances build later this week into the week as a system moves in and parks over the upper Midwest. Have a great night!
First Alert Forecast
Questions continue to rise about documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Marion Pool to close for season Friday, splash pads remain open
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Pool will close for the season at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. City officials said the Aquatics Division looks for ways to keep the pool open as long as possible every year, while maintaining adequate staffing levels. But with the summer winding down, many of the lifeguards are heading to college or preparing for fall sports.
Comfortable Week Ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -What a great weather week we have in store. As a cold front treks to the south of the state, we are in a position to experience some great August weather. Highs from today through the week hover around 80 with lows near 60. Humidity levels remain low as well giving us a comfortable feel. Rain chances this week also remain low. Enjoy Your Sunday!
The Meskwaki Nation holds 106th Meskwaki Annual Powwow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dancing is a lifelong tradition for Army veteran Dixie Kapayou who served for 20 years as a graphic illustrator . The memories go back to her father Eugene who served in the navy. She said “He used to like to dance with a shotgun and in his later years he started dancing with a cane but he’d always be up there dancing.” The four day long event starts each day with the Grand Entry where veterans carry the flags of the United States, the POW/MIA flag, and tribal flags followed by everyone who dances in the powwow. And each dance carries its own meaning. Namabeya who is a member of the Meskwaki nation and danced in the powwow said “We have a specific dance the Meskwaki dance and it starts out slow and non threating but then you get more taller and more aware. Kapayou said “Sometimes you see the same faces but other times you know we have people coming from out of state from Minnesota, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington state all coming to this pow wow.” People traveled from across the country to see the powwow...enjoying the music, jewelry and food. Kapayou says it is heartwarming to see how many people came out. Kapayou said “I think its great I mean there are powwows all over the place other tribes have their powwows i mean to come to ours because of our dances that means a lot.” Iowa Senate candidate Admiral Mike Franken, and Iowa Governor candidate Deidre DeJear both spoke at the event.
‘Man some of the stories told were unimaginable,’ Willie Ray Fairley returns from Kentucky
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, and his crew are back in town after spending six days in Kentucky providing meals to people recovering from historic flooding. The flooding there left hundreds of people homeless last month....
One injured in Marion crash
Willie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding.
Ending the weekend with seasonal temperatures
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was a pleasant afternoon across Eastern Iowa with a mix of sunshine, clouds, and temperatures in the 80s and 90s south of Highway 20 and in the 70s and 80s along and north of Highway 20. Tonight will be quiet with overnight temperatures cooling into the 60s.
The Covenant SDA Church in Cedar Rapids helps people with a school supply giveaway
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every child who came to the event got a backpack filled up to the brim with school supplies. Kids got everything they may need, like pens, markers, and glue sticks. And it wasn’t just for younger kids...high school students got some fun goodies as well. Organizers say that they hope this event can have an impact ahead of the school year. A pastor at the church Evenson Louis Jeune said ”I’m hoping that it will provide supplies for those who are in need I hope it will help put a smile on a young persons face as they get ready for school.” Cedar Rapids Schools first day is August 23rd. The church will hold a coat drive in December.
Electric bikes coming to downtown Knoxville
Dyersville nonprofit holds back to school event
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersville nonprofit hosted a back to school event, helping make sure students have all the supplies they need for the fall. The organization, called “Two or Three,” loaded families up with school supplies, clothes, and shoes. Kids could play games or draw, and local guidance counselors were on hand to share resources and ideas for healthy family routines as families transition back into the school year.
Man arrested after hours-long standoff at Iowa church
Our Town: NICC opening major school expansion at its Peosta campus
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Students are walking into a whole new Northeast Iowa Community College. Since 2020, work has been ongoing at the Peosta campus on a four-phase expansion program that radically changes the two-year college’s footprint in the community. And the work is substantially finished as the 2022-2023...
The Falls Aquatic Center closes early due to staffing shortage
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday was the last day for The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls, even though it’s the middle of August. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said the early closure is due to a staffing shortage. He added the pool is typically open for several more weeks, “until the school year begins.”
New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather permitting, drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. The opening of this ramp is a major accomplishment for the project as it is the last of the old “loop-style” ramps to be closed within the interchange. It is the second major flyover ramp to open at the interchange.
Significant damage following Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a car crash at 33rd and I-380. The car involved suffered significant damage. According to police, life flight was called to the scene for potentially significant injuries. This is a developing story.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Medical Instruments Shop prevents two operating rooms from closing
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several months ago, two operating rooms were at risk of closing. Two of UIHC’s own machinists were able to bring those ORs back online. Tim Weaver and Russ Sauer make up the team of senior machinists. Employees at all levels come to see them when a machine or utensil breaks, when they need a new and effective way to serve their patients, but just don’t know how to create.
