RV crashes into Lakewood donut shop Monday morning
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- An RV crashed into Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood Monday morning. Just before 8 a.m., West Metro Fire Rescue reported the RV had crashed into the building that is located at the intersection of West Colfax Ave. and Pierce Street. The Lakewood Police Department said the...
Pueblo County Fire Chiefs to hold mass casualty exercise on Thursday
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Fire Chiefs will be hosting a mass casualty incident (MCI) exercise on Thursday, Aug. 18. The exercise is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday and concluded in the early afternoon. More than 100 people from more than a dozen first-response agencies in Pueblo County will participate.
4 injured after RV slams into donut shop in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four people are injured after an RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood, according to 9NEWS. Monday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) received a call that an RV had crashed into a business at the intersection of West Colfax Ave. and Pierce Street.
CPW seeks public’s help in locating suspected Teller County moose poacher
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking the public for help in identifying the person who arrowed a moose last fall in Teller County and left the animal to die. CPW released photos of a person of interest in the case, seen below. The photos...
Readiness exercises will cause gate closures/delays at Peterson and Schriever bases this week
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you are headed to Peterson or Schriever Space Force bases this week, you should prepare for delays. The bases are conducting readiness exercises through Wednesday. The exercises are intended to ensure forces use the proper tactics and procedures as they protect the missions...
Mushroom hunter rescued after getting lost in Wet Mountains
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Late last Friday night, Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) was called to assist with locating a lost mushroom hunter in the Wet Mountains. Using his last known GPS point, rescuers narrowed down a search area and were able to find the man around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left two dead in Black Forest
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead following a shooting incident in the Black Forest area of El Paso County. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported they were investigating "a disturbance involving a shooting" in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Pt., which is south of Hodgen Rd. Deputies say they found two people dead inside the home.
Procession and funeral held for El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning multiple law enforcement agencies and members of the community will gather to honor the life of an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty. Watch the full funeral for Deputy Andrew Peery's funeral and the procession following the...
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office looking for porch pirate
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a porch pirate who recently stole items from a home in the county, east of Pueblo. The Sheriff's Office said the woman seen in the picture below recently stole packages...
Pueblo County District Attorney blames new state law for spike in retail theft and robberies
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Tenth Judicial District Attorney's Office reports a recent spike in retail theft and robberies in Pueblo. Attorney Jeff Chostner told 13 Investigates he blames the increase on a change in the state law earlier in 2022 that makes stealing lower-value items only a misdemeanor. Monday,...
