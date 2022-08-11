ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO

RV crashes into Lakewood donut shop Monday morning

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- An RV crashed into Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood Monday morning. Just before 8 a.m., West Metro Fire Rescue reported the RV had crashed into the building that is located at the intersection of West Colfax Ave. and Pierce Street. The Lakewood Police Department said the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO

Pueblo County Fire Chiefs to hold mass casualty exercise on Thursday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Fire Chiefs will be hosting a mass casualty incident (MCI) exercise on Thursday, Aug. 18. The exercise is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday and concluded in the early afternoon. More than 100 people from more than a dozen first-response agencies in Pueblo County will participate.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

4 injured after RV slams into donut shop in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four people are injured after an RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood, according to 9NEWS. Monday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) received a call that an RV had crashed into a business at the intersection of West Colfax Ave. and Pierce Street.
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manitou Springs, CO
Government
City
Manitou Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO

Mushroom hunter rescued after getting lost in Wet Mountains

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Late last Friday night, Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) was called to assist with locating a lost mushroom hunter in the Wet Mountains. Using his last known GPS point, rescuers narrowed down a search area and were able to find the man around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KRDO

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting that left two dead in Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are dead following a shooting incident in the Black Forest area of El Paso County. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported they were investigating "a disturbance involving a shooting" in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Pt., which is south of Hodgen Rd. Deputies say they found two people dead inside the home.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Manitou#Roundabout#Urban Construction#Serpentine Drive#The Washington Ave
KRDO

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office looking for porch pirate

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a porch pirate who recently stole items from a home in the county, east of Pueblo. The Sheriff's Office said the woman seen in the picture below recently stole packages...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy