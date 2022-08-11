ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Stella Jean’s Ice Cream Planning North County Outpost

By Jeannine Boisse
 4 days ago

Stella Jean’s Ice Cream appears to be on the move again. According to a recent permit filing, the super-premium ice cream brand is planning their next location along the North County coast in the updated complex called The Cottages on Roosevelt in Carlsbad .

Located on Roosevelt Street just off Carlsbad Village Drive , The Cottages property consists of three separate cottage-style buildings that will get completely remodeled to welcome a mix of new tenants.

The cottages range from 907 to 982 square-foot spaces with 2,000 square feet of outdoor patio space for shared open-air dining.

Stella Jean’s Ice Cream operates three locations in partnership with their sister business Pop Pie Co. in University Heights, Point Loma, and Costa Mesa. The Sweet and Savory Collective also have another paired location planned at the former Hamilton’s/South Park Brewery site in South Park which is expected to open in 2023.

The small-batch creamery is known for their unique flavors like Ube + Pandesal, Milk + Cookies, and seasonal flavors like Carnival Buttered Popcorn and plant-based choices like the Mango Sticky Rice.

No word yet if Pop Pie will be joining Stella Jean’s in the upgraded complex. An opening announcement has not been made by either brand. Stay tuned for official word by following Stella Jean’s on Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9EoG_0hE0oyiL00
Photo: Rendering via LoopNet


