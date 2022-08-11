Mall of America shooting: Police set to reveal new case details

3 charged with helping Mall of America shooter 02:42

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police plan to reveal new details Thursday evening about last week's shooting at Mall of America , which sent the shopping complex into lockdown.

Bloomington police announced earlier this week they are seeking two suspects – Shamar Lark and Rashad May – in connection to the shooting on August 4.

Bloomington police say Lark and May were with a group that got into a fight with another group at the Nike checkout counter last Thursday afternoon. Lark and May's group left the store, but the two returned, with May allegedly goading on Lark to open fire on the other men who were still inside the store.

Shoppers flee Nickelodeon Universe after Mall of America went into lockdown on Aug. 4, 2022. Andy Paras/Twitter

Both Lark and May fled the store, and criminal charges filed earlier this week allege that three people – Bloomington residents Selena Raghubir, 23, and Denesh Raghibur, 21; along with 23-year-old Delyanie Arnold from Burnsville – aided the men by helping them escape the area with the use of a Best Western hotel shuttle bus.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which triggered panic among shoppers and led to a swift lockdown of the complex.

Lark and May have not been formally charged with any crime in connection to the shooting.