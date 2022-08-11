ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mall of America shooting: Police set to reveal new case details

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

3 charged with helping Mall of America shooter 02:42

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police plan to reveal new details Thursday evening about last week's shooting at Mall of America , which sent the shopping complex into lockdown.

Bloomington police announced earlier this week they are seeking two suspects – Shamar Lark and Rashad May – in connection to the shooting on August 4.

Bloomington police say Lark and May were with a group that got into a fight with another group at the Nike checkout counter last Thursday afternoon. Lark and May's group left the store, but the two returned, with May allegedly goading on Lark to open fire on the other men who were still inside the store.

Shoppers flee Nickelodeon Universe after Mall of America went into lockdown on Aug. 4, 2022. Andy Paras/Twitter

Both Lark and May fled the store, and criminal charges filed earlier this week allege that three people – Bloomington residents Selena Raghubir, 23, and Denesh Raghibur, 21; along with 23-year-old Delyanie Arnold from Burnsville – aided the men by helping them escape the area with the use of a Best Western hotel shuttle bus.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which triggered panic among shoppers and led to a swift lockdown of the complex.

Lark and May have not been formally charged with any crime in connection to the shooting.

CBS Minnesota

Man killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Officials say a 57-year-old man died in an ATV crash in Brooklyn Park Friday evening.Richard Meyer crashed in Monroe Park around 7:45 p.m., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. He died of multiple blunt force injuries, the examiner's report states.The Brooklyn Park Police Department said he was the only occupant of the ATV.
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities nonprofit funding high school group's device to curb distracted driving

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- It's an offense WCCO reports on often, because it's so common and so serious.More than 3,000 people are killed each year in the United States because drivers are looking at their phones or something other than the road.At a burgeoning backyard garden in Eden Prairie, Vijay Dixit explained recently how he planted flowers in the shape of a "S" in honor of Shreya, his daughter. Shreya was 19 when she was killed by distracted driving on her way home from Madison, Wisconsin. Dixit started a foundation dedicated to stopping distracted driving. A few months ago, some curious students...
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Suspect breaks into home of married couple, fatally stabs male victim

MINNEAPOLIS -- The suspect in a fatal stabbing was arrested in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon by Wisconsin State Patrol after fleeing from Minneapolis police earlier in the morning.According to police, a frantic 911 caller at 7:40 a.m. reported someone attempting to break into her house on the 1800 block of Arthur Street. When officers arrived, they found and identified a male victim who was fatally stabbed. A witness who did not want to be identified shared cellphone video that shows the suspect breaking into the home. Police say the preliminary investigation has determined that a husband and wife were sleeping inside when...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

