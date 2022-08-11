Philadelphia International among worst in country for flight cancelations

Philadelphia International among worst airports in country for flight cancelations 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've been telling you for weeks about the travel chaos caused by cancellations at airports across the country.

Philadelphia is tied for the sixth-worst number of flights canceled over the last few months. Almost 4% of flights here have been canceled since Memorial Day Weekend.

That's according to a new report from air passenger rights company AirHelp.

New York's LaGuardia Airport was the worst in the country with 7.7% cancelations.

So when is the worst time to fly?

The most cancelations happen on Fridays, Thursdays and Wednesdays. Tuesday has the least cancelations.