Philadelphia International among worst in country for flight cancelations
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've been telling you for weeks about the travel chaos caused by cancellations at airports across the country.
Philadelphia is tied for the sixth-worst number of flights canceled over the last few months. Almost 4% of flights here have been canceled since Memorial Day Weekend.
That's according to a new report from air passenger rights company AirHelp.
New York's LaGuardia Airport was the worst in the country with 7.7% cancelations.
So when is the worst time to fly?
The most cancelations happen on Fridays, Thursdays and Wednesdays. Tuesday has the least cancelations.
Comments / 1