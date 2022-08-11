Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Windigo Fire 1,052 acres with 70% containment; no change in fire behavior expected
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service reports that the Windigo Fire is 1,052 acres with 70% containment Monday. Crews will continue mop-up operations to ensure the fire does not grow out of its current footprint. Rehabilitation work has started on Forest Service Road 60. For the latest information on the Windigo Fire, click here.
kpic
Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
kpic
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of Honor Guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
kpic
Roseburg Police: Unidentified man arrested after interfering with, assaulting officer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An unidentified man was arrested Saturday after interfering with a police procedure, the Roseburg Police Department reported Monday in its police log. While Roseburg Police officers were investigating a possible DUII in the 400 block of NW Garden Valley, an uninvolved male approached and attacked one of the officers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
kpic
Ceramics, big band dance and more equal big fun at Oregon Coast School of Art
GARDINER, Ore. — One of the Oregon Coast's hidden gems is encouraging music lovers to dust off their dancing shoes and make their way to the Oregon Coast School of Art. OCSA also has opportunities for those with two left feet. There'll be clay throwing and big band swing...
Comments / 0