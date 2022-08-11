ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

kpic

Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
kpic

Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of Honor Guard

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
kpic

As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
