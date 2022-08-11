ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

WCSU student-artists’ murals at Danbury Fair mall reveal dates announced

DANBURY, Connecticut — When four emerging artists and graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University learned about the Movable Mural Showcase project at Danbury Fair mall, they jumped at the chance to share their creativity and talents with the public for a project hoping to “inspire balance, hope and connection.”
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield native Millie Molinaro, 94, has died

Mildred Knapp Molinaro, 94, of New Milford, wife of the late Peter J. Molinaro, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in New Milford. Mrs. Molinaro was born in Ridgefield, CT on December 16, 1927. She was the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Coburn) Knapp. She was one of 10 children and grew up on the Knapp Family homestead on Florida Hill Road. Mrs. Molinaro attended Ridgefield High School.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

JoyRide Westport Wheels Stop Spinning, Final Class of September 2

The owners of JoyRide Westport Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz have announced that they have decided to close the spin studio's doors effective Friday, September 2. Westport was the very first spin studio that the entrepreneurs opened - eleven years ago. The past few years have been anything but easy...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Services on Friday in Ridgefield for Adam F. Ciotti, 30

Adam F. Ciotti, 30, of New Haven, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Adam was born in New York City on March 22, 1992, during the last snowstorm of that year. He is the son of Richard Ciotti and Sherry Gerstein. Adam attended Ridgefield schools and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgefield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Audra Cartelli

Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. The Rail Trail. I love taking sunset walks and reflecting on my day. I feel really fortunate to live so close to it. It’s a great way to unwind and get some exercise!. What community event do you look forward...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Longtime Ridgefield resident Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, has died

Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan (Oliver) Walsh. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home. Contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Thrift Shop $1 Sale on Wednesday, August 17!

On Wednesday, August 17th, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop will price ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, shoes, and scarves at $1 to clear out and make room for Fall inventory. Note- this does NOT include the Designer Department. Ridgefield Thrift Shop is open from 12-4pm. Don't miss...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Historical Society seeks volunteers, board members

The Ridgefield Historical Society has seen renewed activity and enthusiasm among residents in the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic has eased and the town recently celebrated a spectacular Battle of Ridgefield reenactment weekend. The Society is now seeking new board members and volunteers who want to engage with the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

WBDC, OEC to Visit Child Care Grant Recipients as Part of Road Show

After announcing in July the 61 recipients from the most recent round of awards of the WBDC Child Care Business Support Program, the WBDC and the OEC are hitting the road on Aug. 16 to visit child care businesses in Shelton, Hartford and Wethersfield. The program, designed to support, sustain,...
SHELTON, CT
hamlethub.com

City of Danbury Celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan at City Hall

Yesterday, Sunday, August 14, the City of Danbury celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan!. This was the first time this event was held at City Hall, and Mayor Dean Esposito wrote on social media, "We look forward to continuing celebrating in the years to come with our Pakistani community here in Danbury".
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Boys#Police
hamlethub.com

Danbury National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Aaron Schmidt from Danbury, Conn., and assigned to the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD), received...
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy