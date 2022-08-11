Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
WCSU student-artists’ murals at Danbury Fair mall reveal dates announced
DANBURY, Connecticut — When four emerging artists and graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts program at Western Connecticut State University learned about the Movable Mural Showcase project at Danbury Fair mall, they jumped at the chance to share their creativity and talents with the public for a project hoping to “inspire balance, hope and connection.”
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield native Millie Molinaro, 94, has died
Mildred Knapp Molinaro, 94, of New Milford, wife of the late Peter J. Molinaro, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in New Milford. Mrs. Molinaro was born in Ridgefield, CT on December 16, 1927. She was the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Coburn) Knapp. She was one of 10 children and grew up on the Knapp Family homestead on Florida Hill Road. Mrs. Molinaro attended Ridgefield High School.
hamlethub.com
JoyRide Westport Wheels Stop Spinning, Final Class of September 2
The owners of JoyRide Westport Amy Hochhauser and Rhodie Lorenz have announced that they have decided to close the spin studio's doors effective Friday, September 2. Westport was the very first spin studio that the entrepreneurs opened - eleven years ago. The past few years have been anything but easy...
hamlethub.com
Services on Friday in Ridgefield for Adam F. Ciotti, 30
Adam F. Ciotti, 30, of New Haven, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Adam was born in New York City on March 22, 1992, during the last snowstorm of that year. He is the son of Richard Ciotti and Sherry Gerstein. Adam attended Ridgefield schools and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Audra Cartelli
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. The Rail Trail. I love taking sunset walks and reflecting on my day. I feel really fortunate to live so close to it. It’s a great way to unwind and get some exercise!. What community event do you look forward...
hamlethub.com
Longtime Ridgefield resident Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, has died
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., 92, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan (Oliver) Walsh. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Kane Funeral Home. Contributions in Gordon's memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Thrift Shop $1 Sale on Wednesday, August 17!
On Wednesday, August 17th, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop will price ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s clothes, shoes, and scarves at $1 to clear out and make room for Fall inventory. Note- this does NOT include the Designer Department. Ridgefield Thrift Shop is open from 12-4pm. Don't miss...
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth helps children in need get back to school ready! Thanks to generous donor, each child received a new backpack!
Last week, RVNAhealth hosted a Well Child Clinic in their Ridgefield office, helping underserved families prep for back to school!. Thanks to a generous donor, every child received a brand new backpack for school during their visit!. RVNAhealth explains, "We were able to provide physicals and vaccines to 14 children...
RELATED PEOPLE
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Historical Society seeks volunteers, board members
The Ridgefield Historical Society has seen renewed activity and enthusiasm among residents in the past year as the Covid-19 pandemic has eased and the town recently celebrated a spectacular Battle of Ridgefield reenactment weekend. The Society is now seeking new board members and volunteers who want to engage with the...
hamlethub.com
WBDC, OEC to Visit Child Care Grant Recipients as Part of Road Show
After announcing in July the 61 recipients from the most recent round of awards of the WBDC Child Care Business Support Program, the WBDC and the OEC are hitting the road on Aug. 16 to visit child care businesses in Shelton, Hartford and Wethersfield. The program, designed to support, sustain,...
hamlethub.com
RSO 2022-2023 Season Tickets On SALE, Opener on October 1!
FREEDOM – October 1, 2022. Purchase season or individual concert tickets by phone at 203.438.3889 or by clicking HERE.
hamlethub.com
City of Danbury Celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan at City Hall
Yesterday, Sunday, August 14, the City of Danbury celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan!. This was the first time this event was held at City Hall, and Mayor Dean Esposito wrote on social media, "We look forward to continuing celebrating in the years to come with our Pakistani community here in Danbury".
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter: Sandra Eagle, LCSW Transformational Psychotherapy
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sandra Eagle,...
hamlethub.com
Danbury National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities
Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Aaron Schmidt from Danbury, Conn., and assigned to the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD), received...
Comments / 0