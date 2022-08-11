TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Carolyn Strohm dedicated decades to the City of Burlingame. She says she stumbled on her career as a firefighter by accident. “I was a girl scout leader, I had a girl scout troop and for both jobs, you need to have CPR first aid. After I quit driving I didn’t have a way to get my CPR and I had asked my fire chief if I could get CPR training through the fire department. He says, “Well you have to be in the fire department”.

