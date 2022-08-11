Read full article on original website
WIBW
New home construction decreases in Wisconsin, but only in some urban areas
We began by reminding you of the redistricing hearing Thursday. Chapter 2 with the Mayors: Mike Padilla and Deputy Spencer Duncan. In this part, we discuss the Viaduct and the White Lakes Mall area. Examination begins of Provisional ballots to select a republican race nominee. Topeka & Shawnee County Public...
City of Topeka joins Kaw River restoration work
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-year restoration project in the Kaw River State Park is getting some help from the City of Topeka. The Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project is a two-year project encompassing 22 acres of the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The goal of the project is to remove non-native plants and invasive species from […]
WIBW
Annual Tall Corn Fest is back in Rossville
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -This weekend, Rossville hosted its annual Tall Corn Festival. This event has food trucks, vendors, and games. RCDC President, Morgan Hansen says the planning takes months, and this year there are several new addition that were a hit. She says this event is to celebrate the beginning...
WIBW
Major detour began Monday, adding more time to your travel
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Westbound lanes on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct are closed to drivers. “This is just the beginning and I think what they tried to do is do this in stages for when the closures are and they can adjust to their transportation routes to what their needs are,” said Mayor Mike Padilla.
WIBW
Controlled burn planned for community brush pile in Riley County
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Transfer Station is planning a controlled burn of the community brush pile starting Wednesday August, 17th, weather permitting. The burn, which will take place at 1881 Henton Road, is expected to take a week to complete. During this time, officials say smoke may be noticeable in surrounding areas including Manhattan City limits.
WIBW
Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library opens new Level 2 Tech Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library cut the ribbon on a new community tech center Monday, August. 15th. The new Level 2 Tech Center offers free access to cutting-edge equipment and software, and the opportunity to increase technology skills. The facility includes a fully-equipped digital...
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Volunteer serves nearly 40 years for Burlingame Fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Carolyn Strohm dedicated decades to the City of Burlingame. She says she stumbled on her career as a firefighter by accident. “I was a girl scout leader, I had a girl scout troop and for both jobs, you need to have CPR first aid. After I quit driving I didn’t have a way to get my CPR and I had asked my fire chief if I could get CPR training through the fire department. He says, “Well you have to be in the fire department”.
WIBW
Burglar leaves empty-handed after breaking in while tenant was home
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A would-be burglar left an Ogden apartment empty-handed after he broke in while the tenant was home. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, officers were called to the 300 block of Eighth St. in Ogden with reports of aggravated burglary and criminal trespassing.
WIBW
Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project making progress at Kaw River State Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visitors of Kaw River State Park may have noticed excavation work near the boat ramp located in the northeast corner of the park. The excavation work, led by the City of Topeka, is part of the ongoing Topeka Riverbank Restoration Project. The project is expected to take two years to complete and is estimated to finish in spring of 2024. It will encompass 22 acres of land in the 76-acre Kaw River State Park. The restoration park, led by Friends of the Kaw (FOK), aims to remove non-native plants and invasive species from the area.
Bourbon tasting raises money for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their annual “A Bourbon Affair” Friday evening at the Beacon in downtown Topeka. Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of top-shelf bourbons, whiskey cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. “This is our fourth annual Bourbon Affair,” said Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters. “It’s a […]
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
WIBW
NHRA Nationals bring a boost to Topeka's economy
The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
WIBW
$25K SUV reported stolen from Manhattan Hertz
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A $25,000 SUV was stolen from the Manhattan Hertz after it was not returned for nearly a month. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, officers were called to the Hertz at 1826 Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a theft.
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
WIBW
Washburn University President Dr. Farley to receive pay bump, statue upon retirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley will keep his home, an office, and a salary when he steps down this fall. Dr. Farley retires as university president effective September 30. 13 NEWS obtained his separation document with the University. It shows his annual pay will increase in 2023 from $283,000 to more than $327,000.
Rossville celebrates another Tall Corn Festival
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rossville is celebrating its annual Tall Corn Festival this weekend. Rossville’s Tall Corn Festival takes place annually, on the second weekend of August. The event started almost 100 years ago on a hot summer weekend, as a way for the town to kick off harvest season and because Rossville is a farming […]
WIBW
Wamego authorities search for runaway teen
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Police Dept. is asking the public’s help to find a teen who ran away from home. Trinity is 15-years-old. Wamego Police say she left a home in Salina on Aug. 12, 2022. They describe her as a white girl, 5″2″ and last seen...
