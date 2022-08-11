ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Muskegon, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Idaho State
City
Muskegon, MI
Muskegon, MI
Lifestyle
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Pandemic-era need for diapers not slowing down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in three families struggle with diaper need in America, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers cost families about $80 a month per child. During the pandemic, the need for diapers grew. Joanne Goldblum, the CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network, said some of their programs saw an increase as high as 500, 600 or 700%.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures

There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Potato#French Fries#Food Drink#Boise Public Radio
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Michigan Auto Supplier Announces $300 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Michigan manufacturer of automotive electronics will...
ZEELAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Thief/thieves steal from farm workers toiling in the fields.

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent series of break-ins to migrant camps and vehicles in which the thief or thieves steal cash, identification cards, cell phones, backpacks and other various personal belongings from farm workers while they are toiling in the fields, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy