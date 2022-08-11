Read full article on original website
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
AOL Corp
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
Grand Rapids’ Newest Brewery, a German-Style Beer Hall, Opens This Week
A new Bavarian-style beer hall and a tribute to a Grand Rapids' brewing pioneer is FINALLY set to open this week. Cedar Springs Brewing Opens Küsterer Brauhaus on Grand Rapids' West Side. Way back in 2019 we told you that Cedar Springs Brewing Company would be opening a new...
Back by popular demand, Red Hot Inn returning as food truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back by popular demand, the Red Hot Inn is returning to Grand Rapids' food scene in truck-form. The Red Hot Inn served up hot dogs, burgers and other traditional diner food with a Greek flair to patrons in Grand Rapids for 48 years before closing in 2019.
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
Pandemic-era need for diapers not slowing down
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in three families struggle with diaper need in America, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers cost families about $80 a month per child. During the pandemic, the need for diapers grew. Joanne Goldblum, the CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network, said some of their programs saw an increase as high as 500, 600 or 700%.
WOOD
Huge Drop in Lake Michigan Water Temperatures
There was a classic case of upwelling along the east shore of Lake Michigan from Thursday to Friday. Look at what happened to the water temperature at Grand Haven State Park! The water temperature there on Thursday was a pleasant 70°. Just 24 hours later, the water temperature fell to 45° – a drop of 25°. Water that cold can be dangerous. You might now know the water is that cold. It’s can be tempting to jump off a pier or jump from a boat. If you jump into water that cold, it’s quite a shock to your body. It’s also easy to get hypothermia.
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
W. MI sees record-breaking rainfall, temperatures
Saturday brought unseasonably cold and wet weather to West Michigan.
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Michigan Auto Supplier Announces $300 Million Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Michigan manufacturer of automotive electronics will...
Road near Whitehall to close for several days this week
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of South Shore Drive near Whitehall will be closed for several days. A 2-mile stretch of South Shore between Scenic Drive and Nestrom Road in Fruitland Township will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
What is pickleball and why is Michigan hooked on this growing sport?
Carol Mancewicz whacks a neon orange ball with a paddle as it sails through the air and hits the pavement with a soft thunk. Natalie Maj swipes at the ball and returns it across the net at a Grand Rapids court on a gray August day. The women are running...
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
oceanacountypress.com
Thief/thieves steal from farm workers toiling in the fields.
CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent series of break-ins to migrant camps and vehicles in which the thief or thieves steal cash, identification cards, cell phones, backpacks and other various personal belongings from farm workers while they are toiling in the fields, said Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast.
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
WOOD
The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Michigan is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Beach Ambassadors aim to help curb Lake Michigan drownings
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — As of Aug. 12, eight people have already drowned in Lake Michigan during the year 2022 in West Michigan alone. Those numbers have already reached at least 33 over the entire lake. With such grim statistics, many are wondering what they can do to help...
