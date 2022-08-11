ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Port Washington, WI
Port Washington, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Police#Chocolate
WISN

Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens

MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Jefferson woman killed in Dodge Co. crash

EMMET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Jefferson woman who died last week in a single vehicle crash in the Township of Emmet. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified her as Stacy Sigmund and noted its joint investigation with the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a traffic fatality.
JEFFERSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert canceled: Missing Caledonia man found safe

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled for 85-year-old Donald Heider of Caledonia. He has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen walking in the area of 3 Mile Road and Coachlight Drive around 2:12 a.m. on Aug. 15. Anyone with information is asked...
CALEDONIA, WI
Fox11online.com

Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, Aug. 12. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed at Northridge Lakes, just northeast of 76th and Brown Deer, around 9 a.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument, but it remains under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Arrest Made in the Shooting Death of a 16-year-old Boy

(WGTD)---A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the Friday night shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The victim was identified by police Sunday as Quentin Smith. According to a gofundme page, Smith had turned 16 just a few weeks ago. The shooting took place in the 1900 blk. of Case...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one dead in Oak Creek. According to officials, it happened near the 2200 block of E. College Avenue at 5:58 p.m. today, on Aug. 14. When police and fire crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle...
OAK CREEK, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy