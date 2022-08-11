Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Fatal weekend shooting in Harambee neighborhood under investigation by Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 10:34 p.m. in the Harambee neighborhood near Buffum and Clarke Streets. The first shooting victim was a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman who sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene.
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Suspect uses sledgehammer, steals embroidery machine in Calumet County burglary
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unknown suspect that entered a business in the Village of Harrison, caused damage, and stole an embroidery machine. Deputies say that the burglary took place on July 30 around 10 p.m., and are seeking the...
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot to death near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee
A 46-year-old Milwaukee man died after being shot near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee Monday morning, police say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide: 15-year-old boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A 15-year-old Racine boy was arrested Saturday, Aug. 13 for first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Racine boy. The shooting happened on Friday, Aug. 12 near Case Avenue and De Koven Avenue. Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver in fatal crash during pursuit had no license, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Anthony Hernandez, 19, of Milwaukee faces charges in connection with a fatal crash during a police pursuit that happened July 28. Prosecutors say he was driving a stolen car and shouldn't have been behind the wheel in the first place because he's never had a valid license. Additionally, he was out on bond for driving a stolen car.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine mom strangled, shot at; man charged with 17 counts
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, stemming from a July 18 altercation and shooting. Prosecutors accuse 18-year-old Damarion Taylor of strangling the mother of his child, later shooting at a car that she, her father and their child was in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
nbc15.com
Name released of Jefferson woman killed in Dodge Co. crash
EMMET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Jefferson woman who died last week in a single vehicle crash in the Township of Emmet. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified her as Stacy Sigmund and noted its joint investigation with the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a traffic fatality.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Name released in fatal crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 15, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto STH 16, in the Township of Emmet. Initial investigation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Gunshots fired behind Fond du Lac apartment complex, one juvenile charged
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On the morning of August 13, around 10 a.m., officers were called to an apartment complex after a report of two gunshots being heard outside of the building. According to a release, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the Forest Mall...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
79th and Hampton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Hampton. It happened around 10:45 a.m. Police say a woman was shot by her male neighbor. She sustained a non-fatal injury. The neighbor was arrested. Police are looking into what led to the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert canceled: Missing Caledonia man found safe
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been canceled for 85-year-old Donald Heider of Caledonia. He has been found safe. There was concern after he was last seen walking in the area of 3 Mile Road and Coachlight Drive around 2:12 a.m. on Aug. 15. Anyone with information is asked...
Fox11online.com
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, Aug. 12. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed at Northridge Lakes, just northeast of 76th and Brown Deer, around 9 a.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument, but it remains under investigation.
wgtd.org
Arrest Made in the Shooting Death of a 16-year-old Boy
(WGTD)---A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the Friday night shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. The victim was identified by police Sunday as Quentin Smith. According to a gofundme page, Smith had turned 16 just a few weeks ago. The shooting took place in the 1900 blk. of Case...
WISN
Woman shot and killed near 76th St. and Brown Deer Rd., police investigating
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner has responded to the shooting of an adult female. The woman was shot near 76th St. and Brown Deer Rd. WISN12 News Chopper captured police tape surrounding an apartment complex. This is a developing story. More updates coming soon. Milwaukee Police are investigating...
CBS 58
Motorcycle accident leaves one dead in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one dead in Oak Creek. According to officials, it happened near the 2200 block of E. College Avenue at 5:58 p.m. today, on Aug. 14. When police and fire crews arrived, the driver of the motorcycle...
Comments / 1