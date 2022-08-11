Read full article on original website
Related
Macon man charged with aggravated assault in shooting that ended with crash at Walmart
MACON, Ga. — A man has been charged with shooting at three men on August 9 near the Harrison Road Walmart in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 66-year-old Kenneth Thomas Cravey was arrested and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault. Cravey...
Bibb deputies arrest man with machete in a swamp that is home to an eleven-foot alligator
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man with a machete in an alligator-infested swamp in Macon on August 11 just before 5 p.m., according to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Donald Taylor Angelo had a warrant out for his arrest from the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office.
Man reportedly walked Lizella road with AR-15, broke into home before committing suicide
LIZELLA, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details about how an air search for a suicidal man in Lizella unfolded Sunday. Neighbors say the man roamed the neighborhood with an AR-15 and even broke into a home before taking his own life. This is after...
fox5atlanta.com
Motorcycle accident in Bibb County leaves 1 dead, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - A motorcycle crash turned fatal in Bibb County, deputies reported. Officials said 26-year-old Quade Raymond died around 7:48 p.m. at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. "A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while headed south on Riverside Drive. The motorcyclist let go of the motorcycle and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Man wanted by police chased into Bibb County swamp that ‘alligator inhabits’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Officers in Bibb County arrested and charged a man with obstruction, interference, and probation violation recently. But, the story of how they apprehended the man is one that they’ll never forget. Upon executing a search warrant at a home on Grover Drive, Bibb County detectives...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in illegal door-to-door sales
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more calls regarding illegal door-to door activity. The sheriff’s office says it’s happening all over the county. According to Captain George Meadows with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office gets at least one...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrested for shooting death in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot late Saturday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home on Woodliff Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Deondra Fitchett, who had been shot and killed.
Man found dead in the woods after deputies respond to mental-health call in Lizella
LIZELLA, Ga. — A man is dead after committing suicide in the woods near Hamlin and Holley Road in Lizella, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The call initially came in as a "burglary in progress" at 4623 Holley Road in Lizella, according to Lieutenant Sean DeFoe with the Bibb Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bibb County
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 7:48p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle while headed south...
Henry County police release photos of armed pizza robber who threatened to kill cashier
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza location. Police say that earlier this week, a man walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Hudson Bridge Rd. in Stockbridge just before 11 p.m. and demanded money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office rolls out new patrol cruisers
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are patrolling in brand new wheels. Sheriff David Davis issued the new patrol cruisers Monday. Peacekeepers voted on the cruisers' new design and they hit the road last week. "As you may know, we have changed the design of our sheriff's cars and...
Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims
ALLEN PARISH, La. — A Central Georgia man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested in Louisiana. According to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Collins Jr., 55, was arrested Monday morning on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. Back in July, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
39-year-old Warner Robins woman killed in traffic collision
A 39-year-old Warner Robins woman is dead after a fatal collision in Bibb County Friday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Hawkinsville Road near its intersection with Rex Elder Boulevard. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911...
wgxa.tv
Two men indicted in 2017 Macon murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been indicted for a 2017 murder in Macon. According to Superior Court documents, David Billingsley and Logan Nettles were indicted in June in connection to the July 2017 death of Chase Gillis. Court documents say Gillis was shot and killed with an AR-15 during an armed robbery.
'It smelled fresh and felt good': Macon-Bibb's fight against blight campaign continues
MACON, Ga. — It has now been over a year since the fight against blight campaign started. Since the start in April of last year, the county has torn down over 200 blighted structures. One Bibb County grandmother says the county's initiative has drastically improved her quality of living.
Extensive damage to Perry dental office after overnight fire
PERRY, Ga. — Fire extensively damaged a Perry dental practice overnight. Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker says they got called to 1021 Keith Drive around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived they found fire shooting through the roof of the original building of R Thomas Pierce Dental Office as well as the addition that was completed late last year.
Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation
CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
wgxa.tv
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
Pedal to the metal: 20-year-old Georgia man arrested after 115 mph chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fl. — A Georgia man led deputies in Bay County in Florida on a high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WMBB-TV, the chase happened after the Florida Highway Patrol clocked the driver, Caleb...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 4