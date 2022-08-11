Read full article on original website
an17.com
FOOTBALL: SLU ranked 16th in AFCA FCS Coaches Preseason poll
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked No. 16 in the 2022 American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 released by the AFCA Monday. The Lions were previously ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform preseason FCS top 25 released earlier this...
an17.com
SOCCER: Southeastern falls in exhibition at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team dropped a 4-0 decision at Mississippi State in exhibition Sunday afternoon at MSU Soccer Field. After a tightly-contest opening half, the host Bulldogs posted three goals after half time to secure the shutout victory. Olivia Griffin (seven) and...
an17.com
SLU travels to Mississippi State for exhibition contest Sunday
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will see its first action of the 2022 season Sunday with a 1 p.m. exhibition match at Mississippi State. Southeastern, which returns 18 letter winners from last season’s roster, will take on a MSU squad that finished 5-8-3...
Louisiana Guinness World Records You Probably Didn’t Know Existed
Remember the Scholastic Book Club from when you were a kid? The Guinness Book of World Records was always a perennial "must have". We took a look to see what Guinness World Records were held by people in Louisiana or achieved in Louisiana and found some pretty off-beat and amazing records you probably didn't know existed.
an17.com
Michael John Cambre
Michael John Cambre, a resident of Kentwood, La. passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022 at the PAM Specialty Hospital in Hammond, La. He was 69 and a native of Franklin, La. He is survived by two sisters, Kathleen Tarver, Kentwood and Cindy (Mike) Edwards of Alabama. Nieces: Tricia Roberts, Kentwood, Stephanie (Dennis) Beard of Mississippi, Missy (Chris) Cash of Alabama, Jane (Brad) Lathan of Alabama. Nephews: Eric Tarver, Kentwood and Vance Edwards of Alabama. Also 7 great nieces, 3 great nephews, 1 great great niece and 2 great great nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John E. Cambre, Jr., mother, Jane Black Cambre, brother-in-law, James E. Tarver. Also his life long companion (his dog) Tobe...always at his side. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite, La. during a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Mark Beard. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at PAM Specialty Hospital of Hammond for the loving and compassionate care given Michael during his stay. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Southeastern faculty, staff receive top awards at Convocation
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University opened the 2022-23 academic year Friday (Aug. 12) with its fall convocation that included presentation of the President’s Awards for Excellence, the university’s highest honor for faculty and staff. The event also included announcement of endowed professorships and scholarships, new faculty and...
an17.com
Rhonda Kay Smith
Rhonda Kay Smith, 66, met her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 14, 2022, surrounded by her family. Rhonda was born October 9, 1955, in Tampa, FL. to Charles Sullivan and Clara Varnado. Rhonda enjoyed drawing, painting, and crocheting. She made sure that each of her grand babies had a teddy...
an17.com
Nungesser unveils Civil Rights Trail Marker at Robert "Bob" Hicks House in Bogalusa
BOGALUSA, La. – On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism dedicated the seventh marker along the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail. This marker recognizes the Robert “Bob” Hicks House, located at 924 Robert “Bob” Hicks Street in Bogalusa. The Robert “Bob”...
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization
12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
an17.com
Earnestine T. Lewis
Earnestine Toefield Lewis, 60, resident of Independence, LA, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Services will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Israelite Baptist Church, 12669 Israelite Church Rd., Independence, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Seeing Double: Acadiana identical twin teachers making big impact on social media
Identical twin sisters Morgan Mercado and Taylor Wallace are making a big impact in Acadiana.
brproud.com
Louisiana sees drop in gas prices, rise in food prices
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People in the Capital Area are still feeling the effects of inflation even as the price of gas goes down. “It’s a mixed bag because the price of energy and, namely gasoline, has gone down, but the price of other goods has gone up,” said Baton Rouge Area Chamber Business Intelligence Senior Director Andrew Fitzgerald.
wbrz.com
Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park
DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday. The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.
an17.com
Mark Henry Fortenberry
Mark Henry Fortenberry, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the age of 63. Mark is survived by his brother, Alan (LuAnne) Fortenberry and his six nephews and nieces, Heath Fortenberry (Veronica); Jeremy Fortenberry (Danette); Gretchen Mathews (Daniel); Mark Wayne Fortenberry (Misty); Chris Fitzmorris (Ashley); and Dusty Fitzmorris (Vicky).
gentillymessenger.com
Storm preparation event to include free hurricane supplies
As we head into the most active part of the hurricane season for Louisiana, the Pontchartrain Conservancy and the city’s NOLA Ready are helping out with a “Storm Aware & Prepare” event on Saturday (Aug. 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive.
NOLA.com
The Rev. Alfred Young Jr., Covington pastor and community leader, dies at age 66
The Rev. Alfred Young Jr., a beloved pastor and community leader on the northshore, died Sunday at Hospice House in Slidell, leaving behind his wife of 48 years and six children. He was 66. His son, the Rev. Alfred Nathan Young III, recalled a lifetime of community-centered work when reflecting...
Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge. JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.
Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods
On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail's staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility.
