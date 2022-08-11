Car misses stop sign, crashes into semi-truck in Haskell Co.

HASKELL COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Two people were injured during a car crash in western Kansas, on Thursday.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the crash happened at 1:44 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 83 Highway and U.S. 56 Highway on Aug. 11. A Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on U.S. 56 Hwy while a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 83 Hwy. As the Freightliner passed through the intersection, the Cadillac failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the rear of the trailer of the Freightliner.

Two of the four occupants in the Cadillac were injured, one seriously. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seat belts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.