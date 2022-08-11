ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, KS

Car misses stop sign, crashes into semi-truck in Haskell Co.

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

HASKELL COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Two people were injured during a car crash in western Kansas, on Thursday.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, the crash happened at 1:44 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 83 Highway and U.S. 56 Highway on Aug. 11. A Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on U.S. 56 Hwy while a Freightliner semi-truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 83 Hwy. As the Freightliner passed through the intersection, the Cadillac failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the rear of the trailer of the Freightliner.

Two of the four occupants in the Cadillac were injured, one seriously. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seat belts.

