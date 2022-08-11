ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UPI News

One-two punch eyed for knocking out influenza

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Combining antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu, which has been used for decades, with antibody therapies may provide a one-two punch to knock out influenza, new research suggests. Researchers from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, found this combination was more effective than either approach alone. It made...
SCIENCE

