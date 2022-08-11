ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAL

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise

Thieves are targeting something that is probably on your car right now: your catalytic converter. Just in the last three weeks, police in Dauphin, Cumberland, Centre, Northampton, and Lehigh counties reported these thefts. 'The car just roared'. A Lancaster County couple talked to WGAL News 8 Consumer Reporter Brian Roche...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

WGAL 8 In Focus: Teacher shortage

As students get ready to head back to the classroom, many school districts are scrambling to fill teaching positions. In this episode of WGAL 8 In Focus, we talk to Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Education, a former teacher and faculty members from Millersville University.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County

WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

