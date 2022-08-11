Read full article on original website
WGAL
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise
Thieves are targeting something that is probably on your car right now: your catalytic converter. Just in the last three weeks, police in Dauphin, Cumberland, Centre, Northampton, and Lehigh counties reported these thefts. 'The car just roared'. A Lancaster County couple talked to WGAL News 8 Consumer Reporter Brian Roche...
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf expected to announce LGBTQ+ executive order
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to make an announcement about an LGBTQ+ executive order on Tuesday. Wolf's office said he will be joined at the announcement by the executive director of the LGBTQ Affairs Commission but didn't go into detail about the nature of the announcement.
WGAL
Suspects steal $6,700 worth of merchandise from Lebanon County Ulta Beauty store, police say
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for two people who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Lebanon County. North Cornwall Township Police said the suspects stole numerous items totaling $6,700 on July 29 around 7 p.m. from the store on Quentin Road.
WGAL
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
WGAL
WGAL 8 In Focus: Teacher shortage
As students get ready to head back to the classroom, many school districts are scrambling to fill teaching positions. In this episode of WGAL 8 In Focus, we talk to Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Education, a former teacher and faculty members from Millersville University.
WGAL
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
