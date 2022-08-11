How often do you agree to “allow cookies” when you visit a certain website — and then cross your fingers and hope it isn’t going to lead to something bad on your device”? Maybe you have a sort-of understanding of cookies and know that it, for instance, can and should be cleared out from time to time to when clearing your browser history. But if you’re struggling to define “cookies,” are never really sure if you should give sites permission to flood your device with them, and don’t want to miss out on any positives that could come along with them (or, conversely, ruin your device by allowing too many of them), it’s time to get clear on what they are and what they mean to you. What does it really mean to “allow cookies?” — and should you? We asked a tech expert to explain.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO