St. Regis Launches Champagne Sabering Class
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced they’ll be launching a Champagne Sabrage Masterclasses at several of their hotels. Hotel guests who book a private class will learn how to perfect the champagne sabering in the masterclass. Guests at...
Heathrow Airport to extend its capacity cap
For those planning to travel through Heathrow Airport, capacity remains an issue, as the capacity cap that is currently in place will be extended to the 29th of October. Heathrow from the sky – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The capacity limit at Heathrow is currently set at 100k...
Malaysia Airlines to acquire 20 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft
Malaysia Airlines is to update its fleet, as it moves to acquire 20 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft for its fleet, as part of the carrier’s widebody fleet renewal programme. The initial agreements cover the acquisition of 20 A330-900 aircraft, with 10 to be purchased from Airbus and 10 to be leased from Dublin-based Avolon.
25% BONUS bei Marriott Bonvoy Punktekauf
Bei Marriott Bonvoy Punkte mit einem Bonus kaufen …. Marriott Bonvoy hat erneut einen Punktesale laufen. Bei diesem Durchgang ist der Bonus mit 25% nicht so wirklich hoch. Man muss da schon gut rechnen und Zimmerpreis mit Preis für die Punkte vergleichen. Wer sein Marriott Bonvoy Konto auffüllen möchte, sollte vielleicht auf einen besseren Sale zuwarten.
75% BONUS bei IHG One Rewards Punktesale
IHG One Rewards hat den nächsten Punktesale aufgelegt. Leider gibt es jetzt nur einen 75% Bonus. In der Regel haben wir immer 100% Punktesales gesehen. D. h. nur kaufen, wenn man eine Einlösung mit einem besseren Zimmerpreis über Punkte bekommt (und man keine Punkte gerade besitzt). Für das Aufladen des Accounts sollte man eher auf einen 100% Bonus warten. Der wird wahrscheinlich wieder kommen.
Hertz Devalues Loyalty, Sleep in Dolly’s Tour Bus, History of Biscoff Cookie
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, August 15, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
[Hotel Review] Hôtel Reisen, Stockholm, Sweden
