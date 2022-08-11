Read full article on original website
Related
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
SFGate
South African miners mark 10th anniversary of killings
MARIKANA, South Africa (AP) — A somber gathering of about 5,000 people marked the 10th anniversary of what has become known as the Marikana massacre, when police opened fire on striking miners, killing 34 in 2012. “10 Years of Betrayal,” said T-shirts worn by many at the commemoration, expressing...
SFGate
Death toll in fireworks depot blast in Armenia reaches 7
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The death toll in a fireworks storage explosion in Armenia’s capital has risen to seven, officials said Monday, as rescuers combed through wreckage hunting for victims. Photos from the scene showed emergency services and volunteers searching for victims amid slabs of concrete and twisted...
SFGate
Indonesian leader calls for unity, braces for global crises
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s president called on all citizens to remain united, vigilant and alert as they face crises fueled by the war in Ukraine and coronavirus pandemic in his State of the Nation address Tuesday. After two years of remote meetings amid pandemic restrictions, more than...
ASIA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Satellite images show first ship out of Ukraine in Syria
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The first shipment of grain to leave Ukraine under a wartime deal appears to have ended up in Syria — even as Damascus remains a close ally of Moscow, satellite images analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show. The arrival of the...
SFGate
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
CAIRO (AP) — Flash floods triggered by heavy rains continued to tear up homes across Sudan, an official said Tuesday, with the death toll rising to 66 since the start of the rainy season. Earlier this week, authorities had said that at least 50 people were killed since the...
Comments / 0