Delfast Now Offers Its Top 3.0i E-Bike At A Special Summer Discount In 2022
E-bike maker Delfast introduced its updated Top 3.0i flagship electric bike earlier in 2022. In combustion vehicles, an “i” is often used to indicate fuel injection—but that’s clearly not the case here. So, what does it mean? In Delfast’s case, the “i” stands for “intelligent,” because the newest member of the Top e-bike family now boasts an onboard computer.
Yamaha's Motolator Lets You Dial In Your Bike's Ergonomics Perfectly
It goes without saying that motorcycle design is a difficult, time-consuming task. While there are "templates," such as different body styles, that manufactures can follow, it's almost impossible to come up with the perfect, one-size-fits-all machine. This is where the vast aftermarket comes into play, where riders can opt for taller seats, adjustable foot pegs, handlebars at different heights, and so on.
A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD
It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
Honda Has Eyes Set On Developing New Electric Scooter Platforms For India
We are now witnessing a lot of brands and manufacturers launching and extending their electric portfolio in the market at a blistering pace in Asia and Europe, where the electric mobility sector is indeed very active. The electrification of the Asian market is viewed as being particularly driven by India, where both large and small manufacturers are making significant investments in e-mobility.
Fantic Stirs Up E-Bike Segment With The New Issimo 45
Fantic is considered by many as a boutique Italian motorcycle manufacturer known for its capable, retro-style dual-sport bikes. Indeed, its bikes like the Rally and Scrambler have gained much acclaim in multiple markets. In fact, I’ve spent some time with Fantic’s bikes, and can say that they’re awesome through and through. Surprisingly, we’re not here to talk about Fantic’s motorcycles, but rather, a unique two-wheeler called the ISSIMO 45.
Take On The Twisties Aboard Brick House Builds’ 1975 Honda CB750
There’s something for all motorcyclists on YouTube. Looking for a tutorial or install video? You’re in luck. Searching for an in-depth review of your next motorcycle? Say no more. Whether you subscribe to motorcycle vloggers or builders, whether you’re in it for the personalities or the technicalities, YouTube has a channel to tickle your fancy.
Wunderlich’s BMW F750 and 850 GS fairings come with extra storage
Space comes at a premium on motorcycles, and avid adventurers, daily riders, and cross-country tourers can never have enough on the bike. This time around, Wunderlich has a new product for the BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure. No, it’s not another set of...
