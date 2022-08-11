It goes without saying that motorcycle design is a difficult, time-consuming task. While there are "templates," such as different body styles, that manufactures can follow, it's almost impossible to come up with the perfect, one-size-fits-all machine. This is where the vast aftermarket comes into play, where riders can opt for taller seats, adjustable foot pegs, handlebars at different heights, and so on.

