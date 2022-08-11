Read full article on original website
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Camden’s Fall Harbor Arts and Books Fair seeks artists and makers
CAMDEN — “Following the success of this Summer’s Harbor Arts & Books Fair, the Camden Public Library is excited to begin planning the Fall edition of the event,” said the Library, in a news release. The Fall Harbor Arts & Books Fair is slated to be...
Pizza customer pens apology
SKOWHEGAN–Al’s Pizza in Skowhegan has been in business for over 50 years and in that amount of time its customer base has grown tremendously. However, one unhappy customer voiced her frustration over the wait time of the food recently and later had a change of heart over her less than appetizing behavior.
Standish boatbuilder buys Newcastle marine business to accommodate expanding services
A Standish boatbuilder specializing in wooden boats saw a good opportunity to expand his facility and services with the purchase of a service and storage business further east along the coast in Newcastle. Robert Blood bought 15 Hall St., home to commercial marine business Newcastle Marine, from John Traina for...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
Lazy Jack is back
One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
Coopers Mills Auction Returns
A tradition dating back several generations has come back to life. After two COVID-19 related cancellations, the Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department auction returns Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Current grandparents remember attending this event as kids. It was a sale people traveled for miles to attend, hoping to...
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
Husson University announces new programs
BANGOR — As the month of August comes to a close, college students are beginning to pack their bags preparing to head back to school. While most things at Husson University will remain the same, associate provost Amy Arnett says its online program will be featuring new courses, with the goal of boosting online student enrollment.
Kevin Bacon Shows Waterville Some Love On ‘The Tonight Show’
The actor was a little foggy on whether or not he had performed in the Pine Tree State before. Earlier this week, actor/musician Kevin Bacon stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new Peacock movie “They/Them”, but he also is out touring with his band, which recently played at the Waterville Opera House.
Multiple Bangor road work projects
BANGOR– There are several road projects around Bangor the next couple of days. Tuesday August 16th, York Street will be down to one lane as crews will be working at the intersection of York Street and Essex Street. Use caution and avoid this area if possible. In addition, paving...
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
Everyone uses our public water supply-even those with a well
Have you ever considered why Boothbay is the only one of the seven major Midcoast peninsulas that has a sizable town at its end? It’s because Boothbay is the only peninsula that has a public water supply. The surface water found towards the end of the Boothbay peninsula in Adams Pond and the Knickerbocker Lakes simply does not exist in such quantity on the other Midcoast peninsulas. And for more than 150 years, Boothbay’s public water supply has been critical to its economic health.
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
9-year-old boy raises donations to help other kids
BREWER — A young Brewer resident is doing his part to help other kids. 2020’s United Way of Eastern Maine Volunteer of the year recipient, Dorian Pillsbury, held a lemon aid stand Sunday at the Brewer Little League Fields. The money raised will go towards Brewer Community School’s...
Andy Valley becomes 1st Maine team to win Cal Ripken U12 World Series
WATERVILLE – The 2022 U12 Cal Ripken World Series concluded over the weekend, with Oxford-based Andy Valley becoming the first Maine team team win the championship. Andy Valley defeated Weymouth, Mass. 12-4 on Saturday to capture the U12 crown. The team started the tournament with a 2-1 loss to...
Police: 'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol
AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
