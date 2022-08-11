ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About ChargePoint?

ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 6.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.59 million shares sold short, which is 23.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
Benzinga

Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For August 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Shopify Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shopify SHOP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Looking At Netflix's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Netflix NFLX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Benzinga

Recap: PAVmed Q2 Earnings

PAVmed PAVM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PAVmed beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Where's Dogecoin Headed Next As The Crypto's Volume, Interest Surge

Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close. The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About AeroClean Technologies?

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) short percent of float has fallen 32.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 659 thousand shares sold short, which is 15.51% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Plug Power

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 35 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
Benzinga

D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens

EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
Benzinga

Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Soaring After Hours

Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after new filings showed recent insider buying. According to a Form 4 filing with the SEC, Cassava director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.69. The shares were purchased in multiple transactions on Aug. 12 at prices ranging from $19.79 to $21.31 per share.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Amcor

Amcor AMCR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Amcor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Amcor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
