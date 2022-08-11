Read full article on original website
How Is The Market Feeling About ChargePoint?
ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 6.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.59 million shares sold short, which is 23.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For August 16
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Shopify Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shopify SHOP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking At Netflix's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Netflix NFLX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Plains All American: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Plains All American PAA and raise its price target from $12.00 to $13.00. Shares of Plains All American are trading up 0.73% over the last 24 hours, at $11.65 per share. A move to $13.00 would account for a 11.54% increase...
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Squeezes 60% Higher: Why Jim Cramer Says 'It's Clear This Is Well Orchestrated'
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC and GameStop Corp GME are often considered the original meme stocks after shares of the two companies soared last year in a targeted short squeeze. But Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has stolen the crown in recent weeks. Jim Cramer shed some light on...
Recap: PAVmed Q2 Earnings
PAVmed PAVM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PAVmed beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Where's Dogecoin Headed Next As The Crypto's Volume, Interest Surge
Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close. The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
How Is The Market Feeling About AeroClean Technologies?
AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) short percent of float has fallen 32.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 659 thousand shares sold short, which is 15.51% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Plug Power
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 35 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.
D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens
EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Bitcoin Exits 'Final Flush' Of Sellers, Making Way For Buyers To Build Positions, On-Chain Data Shows
An on-chain study by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode states that the "final flush" of sellers, signaled by a recent surge in short-term Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings, demonstrates that capitulation events have come to an end and the cryptocurrency market is now prepared for months of accumulation. 330,000 BTC added by STH.
Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Soaring After Hours
Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after new filings showed recent insider buying. According to a Form 4 filing with the SEC, Cassava director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.69. The shares were purchased in multiple transactions on Aug. 12 at prices ranging from $19.79 to $21.31 per share.
Earnings Outlook For Amcor
Amcor AMCR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Amcor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Amcor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
