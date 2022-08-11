Read full article on original website
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
'Investor Anxiety' On Software Stocks Prevails, But This Analyst Sees Hope In A Few Stocks, With Questions Around Others -- Like Palantir
On average, software companies beat Q2 revenue estimates by 2% and profitability expectations by 5%, RBC analyst Matthew Hedberg said. Q3 was guided lower for both revenue and profitability while stocks moved on average 2.1% higher the day following earnings. While his attention shifted quickly to off-quarter software, he came...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9
Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $132.14 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
Civeo Repurchases 2.6% Of Its Shares For $10.7M
Civeo Corp CVEO has agreed to repurchase ~375 thousand common shares, representing 2.6% of the fully-diluted common shares outstanding, from a shareholder, for ~$10.7 million. "Today's announcement reflects our confidence in Civeo's business outlook, and this transaction provides an opportunity to deploy our free cash flow to acquire shares of the Company at an attractive valuation," said CEO Bradley Dodson.
Analyst Cuts Price Targets For These Gold Stocks, Names Agnico Eagle Top Pick
Second-quarter earnings season was mostly bad news for North American precious metal miners. Several producers lowered their guidance for the second half of the year, and Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder lowered his price target for a handful of gold and silver miners on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. CGAU,...
Why SNDL Stock Is Popping Off
SNDL Inc SNDL shares are trading higher by 5.36% to $3.16, though off the session high of $3.59, during Monday's trading session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results. What Happened?. SNDL reported quarterly losses of 31 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $223.69 million which...
Looking At Broadcom's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Broadcom. Looking at options history for Broadcom AVGO we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 24% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.
AMC Entertainment Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 4.87% to $0.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares, making up 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
Air-Dried Beef Company To Restructure After "Record High Revenues," Will Raise $20M In New Financing As Shares Dive 16%
Stryve Foods Inc SNAX reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 49% year-on-year to $10.95 million, missing the consensus of $13.45 million. Gross loss for the quarter was $(4.4) million versus a gross profit of $3.6 million last year. The company attributed the negative gross margin to price/mix on a large...
Is Moderna Preparing To Soar 20% And Tackle This Big Level? What To Watch On The Weekly Chart
Moderna, Inc MRNA spiked up almost 5% off Friday’s closing price at one point on Monday, before hitting a resistance level at the $179 level and running into a group of sellers. The pharmaceutical company has been trading in a strong uptrend on the weekly chart since June 13,...
Will Home Depot Stock Get A Pass This Earnings Season, Even If The Company Doesn't 'Really Knock It Out Of The Park'?
With the heart of retail earnings season on the horizon, one investor has laid out expectations for Home Depot Inc HD, which is set to kick off a big week for the retailers before the market opens on Tuesday. What Happened: Aureus Asset Management's Karen Firestone isn't expecting a blowout...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
ContraFect Cuts Workforce After Trial Setback
ContraFect Corporation CFRX said it continues to advance lead programs toward new clinical studies and expects to file with regulatory authorities later this year to initiate a study of intra-articular exebacase in chronic or recurrent prosthetic joint infections. The company is also completing the GLP toxicology studies required for the...
Verisk, NICB Renew Strategic Relationship
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) have renewed their strategic relationship to help combat organized insurance fraud. The NICB is the insurance industry's association dedicated to investigating and combatting insurance crime. The relationship enables seamless and integrated access to tools and data that can help...
Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades For August 15
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor. Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 32 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened...
Microsoft Up 20% Since July - Is It Time To Buy?
Ideally, you want to wait for the stock's price to confirm a bull trend above the daily 200 simple moving average. This tech stock giant has a performance history to be proud of. Since 2016, the price has moved 475%, handsomely rewarding investors. It has also been a pleasant journey...
Is BioLife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE) An OTC Company Primed For Growth?
HENDERSON, NV, Aug 10, 2022 – BioLife Sciences Inc. (BioLife), a commercialization accelerator, licensor and developer of technologies, has reportedly provided investors with a significant company update throughout the course of a two-year transformation. Over the course of the last two years, BioLife has gone through a number of...
952 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 952.32 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,829,957, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,921.58), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
