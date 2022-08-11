ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Study launched to improve Highway 54 corridor between Mexico and Louisiana

HANNIBAL - A study to improve the corridor between Mexico and Louisiana on Highway 54 has begun, after its addition to Missouri's statewide transportation plan. According to a press release, MoDOT has contracted with two consulting firms, Bartlett & West as lead consultant and Klinger and Associates and HG Consulting as sub-consultants.
LOUISIANA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Public Transit Advisory Commission to meet about unfunded MoDOT projects

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Public Transit Advisory Commission is meeting Tuesday night to discuss unfunded needs for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Currently, there are three tiers of funded projects in the state of Missouri, which are ranked based on highest priority. According to the high-priority Unfunded Needs List:. Tier one...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia seeking public input for MoDOT unfunded needs list

COLUMBIA - Residents are being asked for input by the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization for the updated Missouri Department of Transportation's high priority Unfunded Needs List, encompassing various transportation projects. MoDOT says the list helps guide the development of projects into funded projects. It currently identifies $5.5 billion in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Dollar General hit with nearly $1.3 million in workplace safety fines

The US Department of Labor proposed fines of almost $1.3 million for Dollar General after federal inspectors found workplace violations at three Georgia stores, the agency announced Monday. The DOL said it visited stores earlier this year in Pembroke, Hogansville and Smyrna and saw blocked exit routes, dangerously stacked merchandise...
GEORGIA STATE
KOMU

Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Officials say a metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said Monday that the metal part struck a slab of granite 6 to 8 feet from a security worker who was returning to the building. No one was hurt.
AUGUSTA, ME
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, August 15

Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said the accident...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting

COLUMBIA − Columbia's 2023 budget is expected to be discussed at Monday's City Council meeting. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions and the planning of water rate increases. For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with $476 million in projected expenses. Rollover funds...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Roy Lovelady officially becomes Columbia's Third Ward Council Member

COLUMBIA- Roy Lovelady was officially sworn in as The City of Columbia's new third ward city council member today. Before the ceremony, residents had the opportunity to greet and speak to Lovelady at a breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. The swearing-in ceremony started at 9 a.m. before the City of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah...
UTAH STATE
KOMU

Heat will recede next week

After a fairly hot weekend, mid-Missouri will be cooling down quite a bit for quite some time next week. The decline in temperatures over the next three days will be steep, bottoming out all the way in the lower to middle 70s on Tuesday. Exceptionally cool for mid-August, Tuesday will...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: A widespread soaking rain is on track for Tuesday

Much cooler air is here to stay for the week with temperatures taking a below average trend, something we haven’t experienced too often this summer. Rainfall is expected to begin in the early morning hours and it will be widespread through morning and midday. At times, this rain will have the potential to be moderate to heavy.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Mild temps to begin the week, heavy rain possible Tuesday

It will be more comfortable for outdoor conditions this week and we have rain in the forecast. Many woke up to temps in the middle 60s this morning and the humidity is already trending lower, too. The clouds are back today and winds are out from the northeast, so don't expect a big warm-up today. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 80s, cooling into the 70s by the evening.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Tracking Tuesday morning rain, temps to stay mild for mid-August

It will be a rainy Tuesday morning and overall the temperatures this week will remain comfortable for late-summer. The rain will be for all of central Missouri today and accumulated rainfall totals will make everyone happy. While at times the rain will come in heavy, this will mainly be a soaking rain which should replenish soils parched from the earlier hot and dry summer.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

UPDATE: Motorcyclists recovering after crash while escorting honor flight

COLUMBIA - Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said...
COLUMBIA, MO

