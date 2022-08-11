It will be more comfortable for outdoor conditions this week and we have rain in the forecast. Many woke up to temps in the middle 60s this morning and the humidity is already trending lower, too. The clouds are back today and winds are out from the northeast, so don't expect a big warm-up today. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 80s, cooling into the 70s by the evening.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO