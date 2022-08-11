Read full article on original website
Study launched to improve Highway 54 corridor between Mexico and Louisiana
HANNIBAL - A study to improve the corridor between Mexico and Louisiana on Highway 54 has begun, after its addition to Missouri's statewide transportation plan. According to a press release, MoDOT has contracted with two consulting firms, Bartlett & West as lead consultant and Klinger and Associates and HG Consulting as sub-consultants.
Free legal consultation, leisure activities offered for mid-Missouri veterans on Sept. 15
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic is offering free legal consultations to veterans regarding their Veterans Affairs disability benefits, discharge upgrades and VA healthcare at an all-day event on Thursday, Sept. 15. The event is being held through the clinic's Tigers for Troops program and...
Columbia Public Transit Advisory Commission to meet about unfunded MoDOT projects
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Public Transit Advisory Commission is meeting Tuesday night to discuss unfunded needs for the Missouri Department of Transportation. Currently, there are three tiers of funded projects in the state of Missouri, which are ranked based on highest priority. According to the high-priority Unfunded Needs List:. Tier one...
Columbia seeking public input for MoDOT unfunded needs list
COLUMBIA - Residents are being asked for input by the Columbia Area Transportation Study Organization for the updated Missouri Department of Transportation's high priority Unfunded Needs List, encompassing various transportation projects. MoDOT says the list helps guide the development of projects into funded projects. It currently identifies $5.5 billion in...
Dollar General hit with nearly $1.3 million in workplace safety fines
The US Department of Labor proposed fines of almost $1.3 million for Dollar General after federal inspectors found workplace violations at three Georgia stores, the agency announced Monday. The DOL said it visited stores earlier this year in Pembroke, Hogansville and Smyrna and saw blocked exit routes, dangerously stacked merchandise...
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Officials say a metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said Monday that the metal part struck a slab of granite 6 to 8 feet from a security worker who was returning to the building. No one was hurt.
Here's what you need to know: Monday, August 15
Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said the accident...
Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting
COLUMBIA − Columbia's 2023 budget is expected to be discussed at Monday's City Council meeting. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions and the planning of water rate increases. For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with $476 million in projected expenses. Rollover funds...
'Trash to treasures': Missouri River Regional Library helps spread awareness about sustainable living
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library hosted a “Trash to Treasures” event Monday, which aimed to help children learn valuable lessons about sustainability. The library was filled with items such as plastic bottles, food boxes and paper towel rolls, leaving it up to the kids' imagination to decide what to create with them.
New children's emergency room entrance to open Tuesday at University Hospital
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care's new entrance for its children's emergency room will open Tuesday. The new entrance, located on the west side of University Hospital along Deans Drive, is specifically for pediatric patients at the children's emergency room. The new ER, which replaces the children's ER on Keene...
Roy Lovelady officially becomes Columbia's Third Ward Council Member
COLUMBIA- Roy Lovelady was officially sworn in as The City of Columbia's new third ward city council member today. Before the ceremony, residents had the opportunity to greet and speak to Lovelady at a breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. The swearing-in ceremony started at 9 a.m. before the City of...
Columbia City Council discusses budget, suspends regular Citizen Police Review Board meetings
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council discussed several hot-button issues related to the city's $476 million budget for 2023. This includes increases in water rates and dozens of new positions within the city. The city council also voted unanimously to suspend regular meetings of the Citizen Police Review Board...
Boone County health department offering two vaccination clinics this week
BOONE COUNTY - There are two opportunities for people interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot this week in Boone County. Details and links to schedule appointments are below and can be found online. On Friday, Aug. 19, vaccines will be offered between 2 and 6 p.m. at...
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah...
Jefferson City Council unanimously approves Capitol Avenue parking rate increase
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council voted to approve an amendment that increases parking rates near the Missouri State Capitol building on Capitol Avenue, Jefferson Street and Madison Street. The rate to park on Capitol Avenue and Madison Street will increase to $1 per hour, and the time...
Heat will recede next week
After a fairly hot weekend, mid-Missouri will be cooling down quite a bit for quite some time next week. The decline in temperatures over the next three days will be steep, bottoming out all the way in the lower to middle 70s on Tuesday. Exceptionally cool for mid-August, Tuesday will...
Forecast: A widespread soaking rain is on track for Tuesday
Much cooler air is here to stay for the week with temperatures taking a below average trend, something we haven’t experienced too often this summer. Rainfall is expected to begin in the early morning hours and it will be widespread through morning and midday. At times, this rain will have the potential to be moderate to heavy.
Forecast: Mild temps to begin the week, heavy rain possible Tuesday
It will be more comfortable for outdoor conditions this week and we have rain in the forecast. Many woke up to temps in the middle 60s this morning and the humidity is already trending lower, too. The clouds are back today and winds are out from the northeast, so don't expect a big warm-up today. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 80s, cooling into the 70s by the evening.
Forecast: Tracking Tuesday morning rain, temps to stay mild for mid-August
It will be a rainy Tuesday morning and overall the temperatures this week will remain comfortable for late-summer. The rain will be for all of central Missouri today and accumulated rainfall totals will make everyone happy. While at times the rain will come in heavy, this will mainly be a soaking rain which should replenish soils parched from the earlier hot and dry summer.
UPDATE: Motorcyclists recovering after crash while escorting honor flight
COLUMBIA - Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said...
