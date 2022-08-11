Read full article on original website
Montrose Airport Continues to Expand Adding New Connecting Flights
The boom continues for the Montrose Regional Airport with a big announcement over the past week about new connecting Flights and the return of Delta airlines to the Western Slope. The news comes as the expansion project at the airport continues with the addition of a second level to the...
15 people, 8 vehicles stranded after mudslide near Telluride
Fifteen people were rescued from Black Bear Pass after mudslides left them stranded in San Miguel County Saturday. Four of eight vehicles were also removed from the pass.
497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 5, 2022, three trucks pulled into Blair’s Truck Stop and stole approximately 497 gallons of fuel. Three unknown males damaged one of the fuel pumps in effort to pump diesel fuel into...
