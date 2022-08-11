ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, CO

497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 5, 2022, three trucks pulled into Blair’s Truck Stop and stole approximately 497 gallons of fuel. Three unknown males damaged one of the fuel pumps in effort to pump diesel fuel into...
