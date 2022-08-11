ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Manuel guajardo
4d ago

police department is doing a Great Job, but the county attorney will plea bargain and they will get probation!! it would be really nice if the county attorney would support the police department time for a change. This has nothing to do with democrats or republicans rather it should be the best person for the job, one who stands tough against crime and not back down !!

1520 The Ticket

Rochester Police Arrest Armed Felon Following Traffic Stop (Update)

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers brought an armed felon into custody following a traffic stop over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer on patrol saw a vehicle with a male driver and male passenger run a red light at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. and 6th St. Northwest shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. The officer stopped the vehicle and reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6

On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads guilty almost four years after his arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly four years after his arrest, a man is pleading guilty over an argument with his girlfriend that led to gunfire. James Comer Grant, 42 of Rochester, was charged in September 2018 with two counts of threats of violence, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Michael's Restaurant demo causing traffic downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you're planning on heading to downtown Rochester prepare to give yourself some extra time. The demolition of the Michael's Restaurant could cause some traffic delays. The sidewalk off of Broadway Avenue North is closed because of the demolition. The project is also overlapping with another project the...
ROCHESTER, MN
wizmnews.com

Distracted driving may have led to deadly crash in Buffalo County

A driver looking at a cell phone may have caused a fatal accident in Buffalo County this week. Investigators say a woman apparently looked away from the road at her phone and rear-ended another vehicle which had slowed down to make a left turn off Highway 35 at Fountain City on Wednesday afternoon.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Trial set for man arrested after attempted carjacking, shooting

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man accused of carrying and possessing a gun without a permit will stand trial in March 2023. Moel Wade, who was arrested immediately after an attempted carjacking and shooting in May of this year, also faces one charge of marijuana possession. Wade was arrested...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged For Assaulting Infant and Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulting her and a baby. The criminal complaint against 51-year-old Jermaine Johnson Sr. says officers responded to the report of a domestic assault in southeast Rochester on Sunday. A woman at the residence told officers Johnson allegedly entered her apartment after the two had been arguing over text.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
ALBERT LEA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash

RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.
RED WING, MN

