Read full article on original website
Manuel guajardo
4d ago
police department is doing a Great Job, but the county attorney will plea bargain and they will get probation!! it would be really nice if the county attorney would support the police department time for a change. This has nothing to do with democrats or republicans rather it should be the best person for the job, one who stands tough against crime and not back down !!
Reply(1)
5
Related
Rochester Police Arrest Armed Felon Following Traffic Stop (Update)
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers brought an armed felon into custody following a traffic stop over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer on patrol saw a vehicle with a male driver and male passenger run a red light at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. and 6th St. Northwest shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday. The officer stopped the vehicle and reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle.
KAAL-TV
Man shoots off tip of own finger at Southern Minnesota Sportsman's Club
(ABC 6 News) - A 44-year-old man called the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office from the hospital to report the loss of part of his finger. At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the sheriff's office received a call from an Olmsted Medical Center emergency room. The caller told the sheriff's...
Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
KIMT
Man, 44, suffers accidental gunshot wound after shooting in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 44-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an accidental shooting at a gun range. The sheriff's office said it happened Sunday afternoon at the Southeast Sportsman Club. The man shot off the tip of his finger during a shooting with a .22 rifle. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver Killed, Passenger Severely Burned in Olmsted County Motorcycle Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery motorcycle crash that left a Kellogg man dead and a Millville woman severely burned. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle in the north ditch on 75th St....
KAAL-TV
Kellogg man killed, Millville woman critically injured in motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) - A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a motorcycle crash in Olmsted County. At approximately 12:02 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a motorcycle off the road near the 8000 block of 75th Street NW, near the village of Genoa.
Meth Discovery Leads to Drug Sale Charges Against Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop resulted in the drug arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday. 44-year-old Ryan Holmseth is facing four felony drug charges after officers found a bag that contained methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana, digital scales and empty baggies in the vehicle he was driving. The criminal complaint indicates the Rochester police officer, who involved in the arrest, was randomly checking license plates of passing vehicles in southeast Rochester.
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads guilty almost four years after his arrest
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly four years after his arrest, a man is pleading guilty over an argument with his girlfriend that led to gunfire. James Comer Grant, 42 of Rochester, was charged in September 2018 with two counts of threats of violence, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm and ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence.
KIMT
1 dead, another in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Olmsted Co.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Olmsted County. The sheriff’s office said Kurtis Zomok, 33, of Kellogg, died in the crash and Cassandra Carter, 37, of Millville, suffered burns and was taken to St. Paul.
KIMT
Michael's Restaurant demo causing traffic downtown
ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you're planning on heading to downtown Rochester prepare to give yourself some extra time. The demolition of the Michael's Restaurant could cause some traffic delays. The sidewalk off of Broadway Avenue North is closed because of the demolition. The project is also overlapping with another project the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wizmnews.com
Distracted driving may have led to deadly crash in Buffalo County
A driver looking at a cell phone may have caused a fatal accident in Buffalo County this week. Investigators say a woman apparently looked away from the road at her phone and rear-ended another vehicle which had slowed down to make a left turn off Highway 35 at Fountain City on Wednesday afternoon.
KAAL-TV
Trial set for man arrested after attempted carjacking, shooting
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man accused of carrying and possessing a gun without a permit will stand trial in March 2023. Moel Wade, who was arrested immediately after an attempted carjacking and shooting in May of this year, also faces one charge of marijuana possession. Wade was arrested...
Rochester Man Charged For Assaulting Infant and Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulting her and a baby. The criminal complaint against 51-year-old Jermaine Johnson Sr. says officers responded to the report of a domestic assault in southeast Rochester on Sunday. A woman at the residence told officers Johnson allegedly entered her apartment after the two had been arguing over text.
One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
KAAL-TV
Man convicted of soliciting child, indecent exposure disappears two months before sentencing
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man convicted of soliciting a child, indecent exposure, and sexual assault failed to appear for his sentencing Thursday. Danio Jay Dorres, 32, was arrested in September 2021 for attempting to solicit a child to engage in sexual conduct after witnesses saw him proposition an 11-year-old at Silver Lake Park.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested for drugs chews pills on the way to Olmsted jail
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Monday. At about 4:18 p.m. Aug. 8, Rochester police pulled a vehicle over because of expired registration and a quick lane change with no signal on 37th Street NW. The vehicle was "slow to stop," Capt....
KEYC
One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash
RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.
Comments / 4