On the latest episode of the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about Vince McMahon and the current state of creative changes in the WWE. In one particularly memorable exchange, Dogg spoke about how he told McMahon that everyone was afraid of him. "I told him, 'Everybody's scared to death of you, sir,'" Dogg said. Notably, McMahon's response to these words led Dogg to reconsider how he thought of the WWE CEO. According to Dogg, McMahon replied, "Well, that's on them because I've never done anything to scare anybody."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO