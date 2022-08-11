Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Blasts Tony Khan For 'Booking Like A 14-Year-Old'
It's safe to assume that Tony Khan and Eric Bischoff won't be exchanging Christmas presents this year. They've been trading barbs for the better part of the year — some of the highlights include Khan implying that Bischoff failed as a wrestling promoter with WCW, Bischoff outright declaring CM Punk's AEW return a financial bust, and Bischoff giving Khan his old "ATM Eric" nickname for splurging money on wrestlers.
WWE・
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Recalls How Vince McMahon Reacted To Hearing He Is Feared
On the latest episode of the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about Vince McMahon and the current state of creative changes in the WWE. In one particularly memorable exchange, Dogg spoke about how he told McMahon that everyone was afraid of him. "I told him, 'Everybody's scared to death of you, sir,'" Dogg said. Notably, McMahon's response to these words led Dogg to reconsider how he thought of the WWE CEO. According to Dogg, McMahon replied, "Well, that's on them because I've never done anything to scare anybody."
WWE・
Comments / 1