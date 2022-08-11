ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester City, NJ

South Jersey man gets 5 years for exploding homemade bomb at Gloucester City gym

By Kyw Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A South Jersey man was sentenced Thursday to 60 months in prison for setting off a homemade bomb at a Gloucester City fitness center two years ago.

Dwayne Vandergrift, 40, of Gloucester City had previously pleaded guilty to detonating the bomb on the morning of Aug. 28, 2020.

The blast damaged the fitness center's door and entryway. No one was injured because the gym, on the 500 block of South Broadway, had not yet opened for the day.

A security camera recording showed Vandergrift fleeing the area moments before the device exploded. A search of his home revealed bomb-making materials, weapons and ammunition, which led to his arrest.

