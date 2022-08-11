ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

I used to go there everyday with my dog to walk; then the druggies and homeless took over. I was followed by a man on a bicycle one time and had to pretend to be on the phone with someone for safety. I haven’t been there in three years because of that. It is a lovely park - when it can be safely enjoyed.

