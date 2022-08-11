Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
Meet the owner of Northglenn's 'Most Magnificent Tree'
Denver7 traveled to Northglenn to meet the owner of this year's "Most Magnificent Tree" contest winner. The annual tradition that began in 2009.
A Piece Of Dolly Parton Is Coming To Northern Colorado
Dolly Parton is more than just a country music icon. She's like a fine wine, the older she gets (and yet she never truly seems to age), the better she gets, and the broader her appeal becomes just because she is such a wonderful human being and does so much for so many other people in various ways.
Step Inside a Rustic Riverside Cabin for Sale in Lyons, Colorado
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern Colorado architecture. The perfect...
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain
As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
Kodiac Brewery & Grill to Open in Centennial Later This Year
The incoming taphouse and kitchen combination will soon open on Arapahoe Road
Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center
Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar
DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
Motor home slams into Lakewood donut shop
A motor home slammed into the side of the Winchell's Donut House on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood Monday morning.
Casa Bonita owners sue to keep some building plans secret
Casa Bonita's new owners are asking a judge to help them keep some of the restaurant's renovation documents secret.
KKTV
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
Modern Fort Collins Home in Perfect Location on Sale for Just $450K
This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under $200K. This Pitkin, Colorado cabin is more than a bit of a fixer-upper, but it could be a perfect mountain getaway for the right outdoor enthusiast. Take a virtual tour in the gallery below.
chsaanow.com
Dakota Ridge community rallies to honor Mary Beth Price
LITTLETON — The words on the newly installed football and lacrosse scoreboard at Dakota Ridge High School just begins to describe Mary Beth Price — Wife, Mother, Daughter, Friend and Community Leader. Mary Beth Price was heavy involved with Dakota Ridge High School’s football and lacrosse programs with...
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to concerns about possible flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area.
Power restored for 930 Poudre Valley consumers
An outage has been addressed and now the power has been restored for roughly 930 consumers near Interstate 25 and Highway 14.
Denver Parade of Homes showcases latest builds
The Denver Parade of Homes just kicked off the 2022 season Thursday showcasing almost 40 homes by 14 different builders.
Student stabbed multiple times at Jefferson High School in Greeley
A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley was stabbed multiple times Monday morning. Parents have been notified and the school has been placed on lockdown status, officials said.
Silver Alert canceled after missing Westminster man safely located
Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Westminster man with Alzheimer’s. Dennis Armijo, 60, walked away from an in-patient care facility Sunday morning.
estesparknews.com
10 Year Anniversary Of The Sweetest Bear In Colorado
Join Jo Adams and family and the staff at The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory this Saturday, August 13 as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the time a bear broke into the candy shop. The event happened ten years ago, a young black bear broke into The Rocky Mountain Chocolate...
