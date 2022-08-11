Weld County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing horses. They said the horses may have been stolen from Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Patrick Street late Thursday morning after the owner called to the report two horses were missing. The owner believes the horses were taken when he had left the property between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. One horse is all white while the other is brown with black hooves. Anyone who sees the horses or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.

