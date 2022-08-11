Read full article on original website
August 15 – Rick Meis and Mike Huston
Resurrection Christian Golf Coach Rick Meis and former NR Baseball coach Mike Huston join Clark and Bruce.
Severance may be forced to hike water bills
Water bills may very well be going up for residents of Severance. The town lost its 25% discount from the North Weld County Water District following a vote by the board this week after the town’s been over water storage limits for years. BizWest reports the loss of the discount could cost Severance an additional $25,000 a month during peak summer months. Severance Mayor Matt Fries had asked that the increase be deferred until January 1st so the town could budget accordingly, but that request was denied. The town is working to build a third water tower for storage to avoid penalties. Read more at https://bizwest.com/.
Police: Student arrested for stabbing another student inside Jefferson HS
Greeley police arrest a student, who’s accused of stabbing another student at Jefferson High School. The stabbing happened Monday just before lunchtime in a hallway during a break between classes. Police said both students are new, and one boy stabbed the other stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital, where at last check he was in stable condition. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, has been charged with assault and was taken to Platte Valley Youth Services.
Man arrested in armed robbery at Fort Collins convenience store
A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Fort Collins. Police handcuffed 18-year-old Ephraim Debisa last week. Debisa faces charges of felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and menacing. Police said he entered the convenience store near West Horsetooth Road and South Shields Street in broad daylight on August 6, held up a semi-automatic rifle and screamed at store patrons to leave the store while he demanded cash from the registers. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Now, he’s behind bars at the Larimer County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Worker killed in trench collapse in Greeley
A worker has dead, and another person was hurt a trench collapse in Greeley. It happened Saturday morning just before noon on the 1900 block of East 16th Street, where utility work was underway. Greeley firefighters say they found one person trapped inside the 6-ft.-deep trench, where a portion of the wall had collapsed. Firefighters stabilized other walls to prevent them from caving in but were unable to rescue the worker before they died. A second person at the scene was hospitalized.
Weld County deputies investigate missing horses
Weld County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing horses. They said the horses may have been stolen from Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Patrick Street late Thursday morning after the owner called to the report two horses were missing. The owner believes the horses were taken when he had left the property between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. One horse is all white while the other is brown with black hooves. Anyone who sees the horses or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.
