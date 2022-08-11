POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking the eight-player title home in 2021, Polo Head Coach Ted Alston and the Marcos look to go back-to-back. “I feel really good about our chances, again our schedule’s real tough and I think the competition this year is even going to be tougher for us but that’s what the great thing about football is that we’ll see what happens here in the next couple of weeks,” Alston said.

POLO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO