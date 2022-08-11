Read full article on original website
WIFR
Polo Marcos look to earn third state title in eight-player football
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking the eight-player title home in 2021, Polo Head Coach Ted Alston and the Marcos look to go back-to-back. “I feel really good about our chances, again our schedule’s real tough and I think the competition this year is even going to be tougher for us but that’s what the great thing about football is that we’ll see what happens here in the next couple of weeks,” Alston said.
WIFR
DuPec looks to build off 2021 breakout season
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - As the DuPec Rivermen enter the 2022 season, they’ll head into it in title defense mode after an 8-0 record in the NUIC earned them a conference title in 2021. The impressive record comes four seasons removed from a 1-8 finish in 2017 under Head Coach Tyler Hoffman in his first year.
WIFR
Hiawatha looks to build off 2021 playoff appearance
KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hawks are looking to build off their first year under head coach Nick Doolittle with two main goals in mind. “I’m looking forward to as a whole team a winning season for us and shoot for another round of the playoffs and look forward to another winning season,” Senior Caleb Brantley said.
WIFR
High school girls take part in preseason flag football training camp
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the fastest growing sports nationally at the high school level is girls flag football. In September, the Rockford Park District will kick off a new Northern Illinois Girls Flag Football League. Games will be held at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park. Saturday, the park...
starvedrock.media
Peru Fireman ends career at 8am Monday
Will this work day be uneventful for Peru firefighter Dennis Lemmer? We hope so, because at 8am Monday, Lemmer retires. He's ending a 45 year career as a fireman, and specifically, a station engineer. That's the guy who drives the fire truck to the scene and, once there, regulates the water going out to the fire. At age 65, retirement is being forced on him. But looking back, it's easy to remember the long drawn-out 2012 Westclox fire:
WIFR
815 Day in Rockford
Polo Marcos look to earn third state title in eight-player football. Amazon’s ‘A League of Their Own’ blazes new trail for queer, black stories in Rockford. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and local ports highlights. Inspirational rocks...
WIFR
Not as Cool Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds this Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70′s. Upper 70′s for the rest of the week and dry through Thursday. Chances of showers and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday.
WQAD
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
WIFR
Cooler temperatures to remain in place Monday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past few days have had a bit of a fall-like feel to them in the Stateline, many would argue. For a third straight day, temperatures in the Stateline failed to get out of the 70s, something that hasn’t happened since early June, and all signs point to the streak reaching four on Monday.
WIFR
Rockford to host 2022 IDOT Conference
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Fall Planning Conference from September 21 - 23. The conference will be at Embassy Suites Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Rockford. Around 300 professionals from across the state and region will be...
WIFR
Rockford sewer repair closes portion Sterling Drive
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A week-long sewer repair project begins Monday, August 15. Sterling Drive between Guilford and Abbotsford roads will be closed until the end of the day Friday, August 19 for work by the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority. Traffic control measures will be in place. Motorists are encouraged...
WIFR
Why you’ll find painted rocks at Rockford’s UW Health Cancer Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man who lost his mother to cancer earlier this year honors his mom’s memory by providing inspiration and kindness to those going through a similar battle. Alex Harvey’s family started painting rocks in the Guilford Country Club Estates neighborhood and they just couldn’t...
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
WIFR
Stephenson County residents look to rebuild after heavy flooding in the area
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday’s rain caps off a wet week here in the stateline, but local leaders and residents aren’t worried about the flood line anymore. One area hit hard was pearl city. Gator Casswell owns hometown motors in the village, he says on Monday his business was almost completely submerged in water. Now though, it’s starting to brighten up.
WIFR
Parade and festival held as part of the Rockford’s Forward for Fun Initiative
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The El Barrio Community Center in Rockford’s 11th Ward hosted a parade and festival Saturday as part of the city’s Forward for Fun initiative. After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which isolated many people from their communities, the goal of the initiative is to bring together residents for new, fun events while also supporting local small businesses. After the parade, the festival was held at Keye-Mallquist Park.
WIFR
Rockford leaders praise city improvements, investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 815 Day is just one example of how the city of Rockford is moving forward and improving the lives of everyone living in the area. In 2012 Rockford ranked as one of the “Most Miserable Cities in America.” That mission became “Transform Rockford,” a group focused on turning Rockford into a top community by 2025. The group’s steering chair, LoRayne Logan, says we’ve made big strides over the last decade.
WIFR
Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” blazes new trail for queer, black stories in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been 30 years since Penny Marshall’s A League of Their Own hit theaters, and now a new version of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’s story is back in the limelight. Amazon Prime Video launched eight episodes for the first season of a tv series of the same name on August 12.
WIFR
Rockford’s 815 Day focuses on community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s famous 815 Day is back for it’s eighth year, and businesses opened their doors Monday to loyal fans and a new fan base. “I’ve actually connected with a few people that were like here’s my business card I would love to connect with you in the future,” said Lesly Martinez, who runs the non-profit, Love Your Mental.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
