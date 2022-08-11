Read full article on original website
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTAL
2 arrested: charged with shooting in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier City arrested two men Friday for allegedly shooting at another man. Officials with the Bossier City Police Department say Isaiah Barrett and Lazarius Capers opened fire at the intersection of Oliver and Anita St. When officers responded to the shots fired call, they found several spent bullet casings on the street and between two residences.
KTAL
Bossier police looking for suspect in Target theft
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance after a theft last week. On Aug 10, police say the suspect stole $135 in merchandise from Target. They say the woman in the surveillance footage is a black female wearing glasses, a light colored wig, and a light colored dress.
KTAL
Shreveport, LSU Health create new 911 crisis response system
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport on Monday announced they have formed a team of community organizations focused on improving 911 responses involving individuals with mental illness. The City and LSUHSC in partnership have created an action plan to address the growing mental...
KTAL
City of Shreveport employee shot near Bilberry Park says keeping the community safe is everyone’s job
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city employee who was shot while trying to deescalate a conflict shared his thoughts on juvenile crime and why everyone in the community is responsible for ending it. Ernest “Elaw” Williams is an employee of Shreveport Parks and Recreation, and he was shot...
KTAL
SWEPCO admits to power disconnects despite previous testimony
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO admitted to cutting off customers’ electricity during the summer months, which conflicts with what they previously told Caddo Parish Commissioners. During Monday’s work session, SWEPCO External Affairs representative Michael Corbin addressed the commission again. At the previous work session, he said SWEPCO...
KTAL
SUSLA reverses course on campus mask mandates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University has reversed course in implementing an indoor mask mandate on campus for returning students. The university had announced Sunday that a mask mandate would be in effect starting Monday for all students and faculty but reversed course in a statement released late Monday morning.
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
KTAL
SWEPCO admits to disconnecting service during summer despite what was told to Caddo Commission
A SWEPCO representative told the commission at the previous work session that no disconnects were completed between June 30 and August 1. However after reviewing some information, SWEPCO did perform cutoffs to seven different Caddo Parish residents on July 14.
KTAL
Shreveport businesses hiring, offering apprenticeships at Goodwill Industries job fair
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is partnering with 15 organizations looking for employees and offering apprenticeship programs in Shreveport. On Wednesday, Aug 17, the job fair will take place at the Goodwill Industries Job Center in the 800 block of W. 70th St. from 10:00...
KTAL
Lynn learns how to line a football field from the founder of the North Louisiana Football Alliance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- The North Louisiana Football Alliance is in its fourth season and Lynn recently did a Something Good segment on them you can find it HERE. If you are interested in joining a team or volunteering click HERE. In this webisode, Lynn thought it would be fun to...
KTAL
Does this hot ArkLaTex summer mean no snow this winter?
The summer of 2022 will likely turn out to be one of the top five hottest summers on record over parts of the ArkLaTex. As of this writing, this summer ranks as the second hottest summer ever in Shreveport with records that date back to the 1870s. In my previous article, I answered some questions about the upcoming winter’s temperatures based ONLY on what happened in the winters that followed the previous five hottest summers.
KTAL
North Louisiana Football Alliance offers opportunity to keep playing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The North Louisiana Football Alliance gives young men in Shreveport-Bossier the opportunity to continue playing after graduation. Founder Holland Witherspoon founded the alliance four years ago for those who love football but are not entering college. When Witherspoon finished high school, he would have loved...
KTAL
Robinson Film Center unveils upgraded event space
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Robinson Film Center in Shreveport held an open house Thursday evening to unveil its newly renovated event space. The RFC event space is known to host programming such as the Date Night series, film-related classes and summer camps, and is the annual site of the Prize Foundation’s Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 announcement.
KTAL
The week begins with heat and ends with a cool down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see 2 or 3 days of heat advisories to begin the week, but a cold front will bring a chance of rain midweek and some temperature relief late this week and into the weekend. Hot and dry Monday: High pressure is expanding over...
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Airline Vikings
BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After more than a decade under Bo Meeks, the Airline Viking football program will be under new leadership this fall. Former Leesville Athletic Director/Offensive Coordinator Justin Scogin took over for Meeks this spring, and the new head coach has hit the ground running with his new program.
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Logansport Tigers
LOGANSPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Logansport Head Coach Kevin Magee and the Tigers are moving on from their 1A championship loss a season ago. “How do you get up when you get beat in the last game? Let’s go back and do it again and finish like we want to,” said Magee.
