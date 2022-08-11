ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

cnycentral.com

SUNY Cortland deploys pigs for lawn care around its solar panels

CORTLAND, N.Y. — In a first-of-its-kind experiment, SUNY Cortland is using pigs to clean up unruly grass and weeds around its solar panels to see whether a special breed of grazing pig can someday replace gas-guzzling machines in difficult to mow areas. The university also deployed a herd of...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego neighbors demand DSS and its commissioner be held accountable

PULASKI, N.Y. — Neighbors and Oswego County Legislators are demanding the Department of Social Services and its commissioner Stacy Alvord be held accountable for the multiple child abuse cases being swept under the rug in the county. At the County Legislator meeting on Thursday, multiple community members spoke during...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

'World of Horses' exhibit to make a return to the New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — Fairgoers at this year's Great New York State Fair will have a chance to learn about the lives and needs of horses at the newly revived 'World of Horses' exhibit, organizers said. In cooperation with SaddleUpNY!, World of Horses will provide training and education to fairgoers,...
SYRACUSE, NY
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices continue to drop thanks to lower oil prices

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $4.43, down 8 cents from last Monday and 34 cents from a month ago. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.96, down 10 cents from one week ago, AAA said. The New York State average is $4.34, down 9 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Six people displaced following fire on Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of Bellevue Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 13, after being alerted by the 911 Center just after 11:30 p.m. According to authorities, dispatchers indicated multiple children and adults evacuated the home but another occupant...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Search underway for missing man in Oneida County

BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance with locating David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville. According to authorities, Talerico's last possible location was at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Village of Boonville. He was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 6 p.m., walking on foot.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Much needed rain returns to CNY next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story) The latest drought monitor (which is issued weekly and came out this past...
cnycentral.com

Teenager shot near west side of Syracuse

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon near Syracuse's west side, according to Syracuse Police. Police found the victim near the 200 block of Finch Street around 2:47 in the afternoon. He was found with a gunshot wound in the leg. The boy was taken to Upstate Hospital for treatment. His injury is not life-threatening.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Nice weekend weather continues for Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- If you loved Saturday's sunny, pleasant and quiet weather then chances are you will love the weather for Sunday too. Temperatures over the past two nights ( Thursday night and Friday night) have certainly been cool for most, but felt chilly for some. Lows have ranged anywhere from...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

23-year-old man in critical condition after shooting

Syracuse, NY — A 23-year-old-man is in critical condition after being shot several times on Saturday on the 300 block of Richmond Avenue in Syracuse. Officers responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. where they found several shell casings. A short time later the victim arrived at Upstate...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

18-year-old suspect arrested after late-night shooting on Oak Street

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police arrested 18-year-old Basim Saad in connection with a Friday night shooting on the 100 block of Oak Street in Syracuse. According to a release, two men in their 30s called authorities around 11:40 PM, after one of them was grazed by a bullet. Police arrived to find several bullet casings. While officers examined the scene, Sadd emerged from the Northside Market nearby.
SYRACUSE, NY

