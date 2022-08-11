ARLINGTON, Texas — Marcus Semien homered and the Texas Rangers won after fourth-year manager Chris Woodward was fired earlier Monday. They beat the Oakland Athletics 2-1, but are still on pace for their sixth consecutive losing season. Third base coach Tony Beasley took over as interim manager. Nick Allen homered for the last-place A's, who lost their ninth game in a row. The Rangers actually have their first three-game winning streak in more than two months. They completed a series victory against Seattle over the weekend by winning what were Woodward's final two games.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO