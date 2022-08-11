Vacancy, turnover rates up at Frederick Health and hospitals statewide
One in every four hospital nursing positions are vacant in Maryland, and the shortfall is expected to get worse, without addressing it, according to a report the Maryland Hospital Association released this week.
Data from a report commissioned by the association — which represents the state’s 60 nonprofit hospitals and health systems — estimates a current shortage of 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses statewide.
