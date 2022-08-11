ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Vacancy, turnover rates up at Frederick Health and hospitals statewide

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
One in every four hospital nursing positions are vacant in Maryland, and the shortfall is expected to get worse, without addressing it, according to a report the Maryland Hospital Association released this week.

Data from a report commissioned by the association — which represents the state’s 60 nonprofit hospitals and health systems — estimates a current shortage of 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses statewide.

