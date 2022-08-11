Read full article on original website
15-year-old Charged for Fatally Firing a Gun in Gloucester Twp., NJ
Authorities in Camden County have charged a 15-year-old for firing a gun earlier this week that killed a 14-year-old. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says Gloucester Township police officers were called to a home on Gable Court around lunchtime for a report of a person who had been shot. There,...
Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash
A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
Philadelphia Police Desperately Searching For Missing Mother And Her 6-Year-Old Son
Lavonne Faison (26) and Devion Faison (6)The Philadelphia Police Department. The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing mother and her young son.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Try to ID Alleged Assault Suspect
Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation. Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City. The...
phl17.com
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
Hammonton Gazette
Woman with stick charged
HAMMONTON—A woman who was said to have been yelling while carrying a large stick was charged at 8:48 p.m. on August 7 on the 200 block of 12th Street, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a woman walking around with...
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
Police investigating apparent hit-and-run crash that killed man in North Philly
Police say the 64-year-old victim, identified as Dondra Wade, "sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
Atlantic City Police Seeking to Identify Suspect Wanted for Assault
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City are searching for a suspect wanted for...
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
South Jersey woman accused of beating 80-year-old mother to death with broomstick
The investigation began back on August 6 when Washington Township officers were called to a dispute inside an apartment on Woodmont Circle.
22-year-old Man Dies After Being Shot in Camden, NJ, Monday Night
A 22-year-old man has died after being shot Monday night in Camden. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just after 11 PM, officers responded to the 2700 block of Federal Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. At the scene, cops found 22-year-old Lemuel Rodgers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
‘Papa Smurf’ from Camden, NJ, Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Weapon
A man known as "Papa Smurf" from Camden has been sentenced for illegally possessing a weapon. 38-year-old Anthony D. Parker, a.k.a. "Papa Smurf," was convicted at trial back in March on one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Parker has three previous convictions for illegally possessing...
Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak.
Juvenile Charged for Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old in Gloucester Township
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning when another...
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BODY ON SIDE OF RT 37 IN FRONT OF KMART/PIZZA HUT
We have received multiple reports of a large police presence on Route 37 East in front of Pizza Hut in the Kmart shopping center. We have unconfirmed reports that there is a person lying on the side of the road covered in blood. Multiple unconfirmed reports say the person is now covered with a sheet. We are working to get additional information. Avoid the area.
