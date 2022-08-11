ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers RB Joshua Kelley ready to show off offseason growth

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Chargers running back Joshua Kelley has struggled to find his footing since entering the league in 2020.

Kelley’s issues derived from fumbles and lack of execution on special teams in his rookie season. And in his sophomore campaign, he was still unable to produce enough to be a consistent factor.

Kelley amassed 3.2 and 3.1 yards per carry in those two seasons, respectively.

Heading into Year 3, Kelley made some changes that he is hopeful will enhance his game.

Kelley reached out to Chris and Jake Bernard of Overtime Athletes in St. Petersburg, Florida, to build out a new strength and nutrition program.

“My whole goal this offseason was to become the best football player I could possibly be. It wasn’t to relax, to wind down, to do all sorts of business activities, vacation, it was to become the best player I could be for this year,” Kelley said.

“I evaluated myself. I looked at my strengths and weaknesses. I felt like I could put on some more muscle and some more explosiveness, so I took the program I had seriously and just attacked it.”

The offseason regime has seemed to be beneficial to Kelley’s game as he has looked great in training camp.

Kelley has looked more physical, elusive and decisive as a runner, breaking through tackles and making defenders miss. In the passing game, he has caught the ball well and improved in pass protection, an area Kelley struggled with early on in his career.

Kelley’s coaches and teammates have heaped high praise on him.

Kelley enters preseason play in a three-person battle for the second running back spot, competing alongside rookie Isaiah Spiller and second-year Larry Rountree II.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s three or four reps, 50 reps,” Kelley said. “I’m excited about it! It’s an opportunity. You gotta take advantage.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

