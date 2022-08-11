Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Byrne Dairy's DeWitt plant named 2022 Dairy Plant of the Year
DEWITT, N.Y. — Byrne Dairy, Inc.’s plant in DeWitt has been named the 2022 Dairy Plant of the Year by Dairy Foods Magazine for its accomplishments in aseptic production, food safety, and sustainability. “It’s a great privilege to be named Dairy Plant of the Year,” said Byrne Dairy...
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
cnycentral.com
Community discussion on Upstate, Crouse merger happening Monday
North Syracuse, N.Y. — The first of two scheduled community discussions about the proposed merger between Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health will be happening Monday. Monday's meeting is scheduled to happen from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at North Syracuse Junior High School on Taft Road. Doors will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Senator Warns This Bug Could Cost New York State Millions Of Dollars
An invasive insect in New York State could cost multiple industries millions of dollars. Senator Chuck Schumer is urging the federal government to provide funds to help eradicate the bug from the state. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, Schumers said that almost every region in Upstate New York is being affected by the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species. Sen. Schumer says that the insect could cause million of dollars to wineries and crops. He is urging the USDA to tap into $200 million to help stop the Spotted Lanternfly before it causes costly damage.
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
cnycentral.com
Search underway for missing man in Oneida County
BOONVILLE, N.Y. — Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's assistance with locating David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville. According to authorities, Talerico's last possible location was at St. Joseph's Cemetery in the Village of Boonville. He was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 6 p.m., walking on foot.
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
IN THIS ARTICLE
flackbroadcasting.com
Mercy Flight Helicopter called to scene of Webster Hill Road ATV accident
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of an ATV accident over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Webster Hill Road, town of Ava, between the Krupp and Dorn Spur Roads. As of this report, details regarding the crash...
newyorkupstate.com
‘Potty Town’ documentary lifts the lid on Upstate NY man’s toilet gardens
New documentary, “Potty Town: Where Protest Meets Porcelain,” aims to flush out the story about an Upstate New York town’s toilet gardens. Filmmaker and Canton native Morgan D. Elliot’s directorial debut tells the story of Frederick J. “Hank” Robar Sr., and his 25-year-long dispute between him and the Northern NY town of Potsdam.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
cnycentral.com
Oswego neighbors demand DSS and its commissioner be held accountable
PULASKI, N.Y. — Neighbors and Oswego County Legislators are demanding the Department of Social Services and its commissioner Stacy Alvord be held accountable for the multiple child abuse cases being swept under the rug in the county. At the County Legislator meeting on Thursday, multiple community members spoke during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $44.4 Million in Assistance for Struggling Families with Children
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the distribution of $44.4 million in federal pandemic funding to help struggling New Yorkers with children to cover back-to-school and early life nutritional expenses. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages 3 to 17 and $150 for each child younger than 3 in their household.
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
newyorkupstate.com
Drought watch area more than doubles in Upstate NY as rain remains scarce
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The number of Upstate New York counties heading toward drought has more than doubled in the past three weeks, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In late July, 21 counties in Central and Western New York were placed under a drought watch. That number has...
cnycentral.com
NYS Cannabis Control Board approves first 15 processors to make cannabis products
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first 15 Adult-Use Conditional Processor Licenses. The processor licenses are a key part of the supply chain supporting the opening of the state’s adult-use cannabis market as processors will take adult-use cannabis currently being grown by New York farmers and turn it into consumer cannabis products.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
newyorkupstate.com
One of the best-rated wine tours in the US is in the Finger Lakes
Ithaca, N.Y. — When it comes to wine tours, Upstate New York is a grape place to be. Experience! The Finger Lakes, a tour that takes wine lovers around three picturesque lakes in New York’s wine country, has been rated among the top 10 best wine tours in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best. It was tapped as the sixth best in the nation, according to 10Best, and made the list alongside a wine tour in California’s renowned Sonoma County.
Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
Oswego County Health Department Asks Residents To Be Aware Of Wildlife To Guard Against Rabies Infection
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. “Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera...
Comments / 0